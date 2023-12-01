SEE THE PHOTOS: 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis' Interview With Police After Her Car Was Involved in Hit-and-Run

Former Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis held her dog as she posed for photos for cops during an interview — after her 2022 Ford Bronco was involved in a hit-in-run in front of an elementary school.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained photos of the troubled Bravolebrity's run-in with the law after the incident at Whitesville Elementary School in Moncks Corner on October 20.

A police report stated that Dennis' vehicle barreled down the street and disregarded the traffic officer's stop sign, striking the 40-year-old deputy sheriff who was serving as a school crossing guard.