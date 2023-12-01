SEE THE PHOTOS: 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis' Interview With Police After Her Car Was Involved in Hit-and-Run
Former Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis held her dog as she posed for photos for cops during an interview — after her 2022 Ford Bronco was involved in a hit-in-run in front of an elementary school.
RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained photos of the troubled Bravolebrity's run-in with the law after the incident at Whitesville Elementary School in Moncks Corner on October 20.
A police report stated that Dennis' vehicle barreled down the street and disregarded the traffic officer's stop sign, striking the 40-year-old deputy sheriff who was serving as a school crossing guard.
The deputy suffered a broken hand during the ordeal that unfolded at about 7:30 AM.
Officers captured several snapshots of her car from different angles as well as the tire marks on the ground. On the driver's side of her vehicle, the exterior rear view mirror cover was missing. The trooper's notes stated that they followed her SUV to take pictures of her plates. She was described as a white female with "dirty blonde hair."
Dashcam captured the chaotic scene after Dennis' vehicle struck the deputy, with an ambulance at the site.
"As I began to ask the traffic leaving the school to take the right and the traffic coming from Highway 52 to take the left, I noticed that the vehicle traveling from South Live Oak Drive was not slowing down," the deputy wrote on the police report exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.
"I blew on my whistle and stepped to the left to get out of the vehicle's way," the deputy added. "As I stepped to the left, the vehicle drove past me, striking me on the right side. The stop sign broke in my hand and landed in the roadway."
"The driver did not slow down or changed driving pattern prior to or after striking me."
The deputy noted she attempted to get the license plate of the vehicle, continuing to hold traffic. "I was able to get the following information: SC tag partial YVT, grey SUV," she wrote in addition to Dennis' physical description.
In a follow-up interview, the deputy identified as Michelle Ward told us she feared for her life after it all happened so fast.
"The vehicle struck me on the right side. Luckily, I turned around to notice that she wasn't stopping because otherwise, I would've gotten hit in the back — blindsided," she told us on a telephone call. "I turned around and saw that the vehicle wasn't stopping and tried to get out of the way, but I wasn't faster than the car, unfortunately."
The police report indicated no drugs or alcohol were found. No charges have been filed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, based on court records.