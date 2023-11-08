Police Report: 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Identified as 'Suspect' in Elementary School Hit-and-Run
Troubled Southern Charm star Kathryn C. Dennis has been labeled the “suspect” who was “arrested” in the hit-in-run incident in front of an elementary school, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
A “white female with dirty blonde hair” was behind the wheel of the 2022 Ford Bronco that recklessly barreled down the Whitesville Elementary School in Moncks Croner, South Carolina, striking a 40-year-old deputy sheriff moonlighting as a school crossing guard.
“As I began to ask the traffic leaving the school to take the right and the traffic coming from Highway 52 to take the left, I noticed that the vehicle traveling from South Live Oak Drive was not slowing down,” the injured Berkeley County deputy wrote on the police report exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.
“I blew on my whistle and stepped to the left to get out of the vehicle’s way,” she added. “As I stepped to the left, the vehicle drove past me, striking me on the right side. The stop sign broke in my hand and landed in the roadway.”
“The driver did not slow down or changed driving pattern prior to or after striking me.”
The deputy suffered a broken hand during the October 20 hit-and-run incident that unfolded at about 7:30 AM.
“After the incident, I attempted to get the license plate of the vehicle,” the deputy wrote in the report. “I continued to hold traffic and asked a parent leaving the school to please get the license plate number.”
“I was able to get the following information: SC tag partial YVT, grey SUV, white female with dirty blonde hair driver,” she added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the police tracked down the vehicle and determined that it belonged to Dennis.
The police report identified the “suspect” as a white female named “Kathryn C. Dennis,” age 32. The word “yes” was marked next to the section of the report that asked, “Arrested near offense scene.” The report indicated no drugs or alcohol were found.
Court records indicated no charges have been filed against Dennis by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, which is conducting the investigation.
The bombshell reports come as Thomas Ravenel, the father of their two children, ripped into his ex after her Southern Charm costars gushed about her at BravoCon 2023.
"The worst person in the world I know is Kathryn Dennis and the total losers who make excuses and applaud her horrific behavior like Craig [Conover] and Shep [Rose] and Austen [Kroll]. Total losers," the former MLB star said in a now-deleted post on X.
Ravenel also slammed Dennis for being an absent mom.
"[Dennis] can't see [the kids] without a paid supervisor and she refuses to pay one therefore she NEVER sees them."