Police Report: 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Identified as 'Suspect' in Elementary School Hit-and-Run

Troubled Southern Charm star Kathryn C. Dennis has been labeled the “suspect” who was “arrested” in the hit-in-run incident in front of an elementary school, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

A “white female with dirty blonde hair” was behind the wheel of the 2022 Ford Bronco that recklessly barreled down the Whitesville Elementary School in Moncks Croner, South Carolina, striking a 40-year-old deputy sheriff moonlighting as a school crossing guard.

“As I began to ask the traffic leaving the school to take the right and the traffic coming from Highway 52 to take the left, I noticed that the vehicle traveling from South Live Oak Drive was not slowing down,” the injured Berkeley County deputy wrote on the police report exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.