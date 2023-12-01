Russian Senator, 60, Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Latest 'Tragedy' to Strike Vladimir Putin's Kremlin
A Russian senator was found dead under mysterious circumstances this week in the latest “terrible tragedy” to strike Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Vladimir Lebedev, 60, was reportedly found dead on Thursday in Moscow. The Russian politician had served as a senator from Nizhny Novgorod Oblast from 2014 to 2023.
According to Daily Star, Lebedev’s cause of death was initially reported as a heart attack – but the Kremlin refused to share any additional details regarding the 60-year-old official’s sudden demise.
Lebedev had recently been sanctioned by the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States for his support of Putin's ongoing war against Ukraine.
Also startling were reports that Lebedev’s death on Thursday came just weeks after another Russian official passed away under similar and mysterious circumstances.
Vladimir Nekrasov, 66, was said to have died “suddenly” on October 24 after suffering “acute heart failure.”
Nekrasov and Lebedev reportedly worked together at a Russian energy company called Lukoil, and sources indicated that the men were close business acquaintances before their sudden deaths.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lebedev and Nekrasov are just the latest Russian officials to die under mysterious circumstances since Putin launched his war against Ukraine in February 2022.
Over 40 major Russian figures – including oligarchs, politicians, and generals – have died under sudden and mysterious circumstances since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly two years ago.
A Russian general and his wife were found dead under mysterious circumstances in November after the general criticized Vladimir Putin’s “third rate” air force.
Lieutenant General Vladimir Sviridov, 68, and his wife, Tatiana, 72, were found dead inside their Adzhievsky, Stavropol home.
Meanwhile, Deputy Science Minister Pyotr Kucherenko, 46, passed away in May while returning to Moscow from a business trip in Cuba.
Kucherenko’s suspicious death earlier this year came shortly after the politician’s friend revealed a conversation the pair had regarding Putin’s war in Ukraine.
Kucherenko was said to be “frustrated” by the Russian leader’s decision to invade Ukraine in and his inability to leave Russia due to the ongoing conflict.
“It’s impossible, they confiscate our passports,” he reportedly said in late 2022. “And there’s no world that would be happy to see a deputy Russian minister after this fascist invasion.”
“You can’t imagine the degree of brutalization of our country,” Kucherenko said further. “You won’t even recognize Russia in a year.”
The Russian Telegram channel General SVR recently claimed that Putin himself died in October after suffering a heart attack.
Although Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the Putin death rumors, the Telegram channel insisted that the real Russian leader died and was replaced by a body double.