SHOCKING VIDEO: Watch 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis' Truck Nearly Plow Into Sheriff's Deputy Outside Elementary School

RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the shocking video of Kathryn Dennis’ pickup truck nearly mowing down a South Carolina sheriff’s deputy bravely guarding children and their parents outside an elementary school.

This exclusive video comes just days after Berkeley County Deputy Michelle Ward told RadarOnline.com she believed the troubled reality star may be getting “special treatment” from the state's Highway Patrol investigators, who have yet to file charges following the October 20 incident.

“They won’t return my calls. I don’t why she hasn’t been charged,” Ward said.