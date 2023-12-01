Your tip
SHOCKING VIDEO: Watch 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis' Truck Nearly Plow Into Sheriff's Deputy Outside Elementary School

kathryn dennis hit and run video pp
Source: mega;
By:

Dec. 1 2023, Published 1:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the shocking video of Kathryn Dennispickup truck nearly mowing down a South Carolina sheriff’s deputy bravely guarding children and their parents outside an elementary school.

This exclusive video comes just days after Berkeley County Deputy Michelle Ward told RadarOnline.com she believed the troubled reality star may be getting “special treatment” from the state's Highway Patrol investigators, who have yet to file charges following the October 20 incident.

“They won’t return my calls. I don’t why she hasn’t been charged,” Ward said.

kathryn dennis hit run video stop sign
Source: South Carolina Highway Patrol

Video shows Sheriff's Deputy Michelle Ward trying to stop a pick-up truck owned by Kathryn Dennis.

The harrowing video shows Ward standing in the middle of the road outside the Whitesville Elementary School in Moncks Corner wearing a reflective yellow vest and holding a “Stop” sign attached to a handle.

No children are seen waiting to cross the road packed with parents patiently waiting to enter the school parking lot to drop off their kids.

Ward, 40, is then seen frantically waving at an approaching speeding Ford pickup truck, with the driver ignoring her demands before zooming past and side-swiping the deputy with such force it nearly spun her 360 degrees.

kathryn dennis hit run video
Source: South Carolina Highway Patrol

The truck recklessly plows through the deputy at a high rate of speed.

A second video obtained by RadarOnline.com from the Highway Patrol through the Freedom of Information Act showed Ward clutching her right hand, which was smashed by the truck’s windshield, and being led into an awaiting ambulance.

“Luckily, I turned around to notice that she wasn’t stopping because otherwise I would’ve gotten hit in the back – blindsided,” Ward told us last week.

Dennis, 32, was tracked down by investigators after Ward used her police radio to give dispatch a description of the vehicle, a partial license plate, and identified the driver as a “white female with dirty blonde hair,” police documents showed.

kathryn dennis hit and run ambulance video
Source: South Carolina Highway Patrol

Ward is seen being led into ambulance with a injured right hand and foot.

A Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office report labeled Dennis as a “suspect” but the Highway Patrol report obtained by RadarOnline.com identified the driver as a white, female – “unknown.”

“The driver of unit 1 disregarded the traffic officer’s stop sign and struck (the deputy,) the state police report stated. “Unit 1 failed to stop, and the driver was unable to be identified.”

kathryn dennis hit run ambulance video
Source: South Carolina Highway Patrol

Ward said he doesn't understand why no one has been charged for the hit-and-run.

Ward told RadarOnline.com that state investigators have yet to call her to identify the suspect in a photo line-up – a standard police practice.

“I close my eyes, even today, and I can still see that person in the car,” she said.

Capt. Sonny Collins, a spokesman for the Highway Patrol, acknowledged receiving a request for comment earlier this week – but has yet to comment about the case or Ward’s allegations.

