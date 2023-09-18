'Bidens Are Criminals': Armed Protestor Stands Outside Joe Biden's Delaware Home as President's Motorcade 'Passed Right By'
An armed protestor reportedly came within feet of President Joe Biden in Delaware over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling incident to come less than one week after House Republicans launched an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, a protestor who “appeared to have a gun in his holster” was spotted outside the Biden family’s Wilmington, Delaware home on Sunday.
According to Mediaite, the armed protestor stood with a sign outside Biden’s home as the president’s motorcade “passed right by.”
“Caught on camera: ARMED protester outside POTUS residence in Wilmington,” Mediaite reporter Tommy Christopher wrote on X alongside three images of the protestor.
Meanwhile, reports shared by the media pool provided additional details regarding the armed protestor and the incident outside Biden’s Wilmington home on Sunday.
“A solo protester – wearing a neon yellow and orange safety vest, khaki cargo shorts, tan boots and socks – was spotted walking down the road toward the Biden home,” the media pool wrote. “He appeared to have a gun in his holster.”
“Pool spotted a Secret Service vehicle following him down the road,” they added.
The protestor’s sign seemingly referred to the allegations that President Biden was involved in his son’s, Hunter Biden’s, overseas business dealings.
“Bidens are criminals, 20 shell companies?!" the sign held by the armed protestor read. "Where’s the laptop? 10% for the big guy.”
“Joe has aliases?!” the back of the sign continued. “Robert L. Peters, Robin Ware, JRN Ware.”
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Demands Joe Biden Provide Him Secret Service Protection After Gunman Scare
- Donald Trump Claims He's Beating Barack Obama in Polls and Warns of 'World War 2' While Attacking Joe Biden Over 'Cognitive Issues'
- 'Infuriating': Biden Slammed After Implying Black and Hispanic Workers Don't Have 'High School Diplomas'
The Secret Service later released a statement that confirmed the agency was aware of the armed protestor.
“The individual expressing his constitutional rights had no impact on any of the Secret Service’s protectees’ movements,” Special Agent Steve Kopek said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the incident outside Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home on Sunday came just days after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy launched an impeachment inquiry into the 80-year-old president.
The inquiry is in connection to allegations President Biden was involved in his son’s shadowy and potentially illegal overseas business deals with foreign countries such as China and Ukraine.
“Today, I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden,” House Speaker McCarthy said on September 12.
“I do not make this decision lightly,” he continued. “And regardless of your party, or who you voted for these facts should concern all Americans.”
White House spokesperson Ian Sams slammed McCarthy’s impeachment inquiry decision.
“House Republicans have been investigating the President for 9 months, and they’ve turned up no evidence of wrongdoing,” Sams charged after the inquiry was announced last week. “[McCarthy’s] own GOP members have said so.”
“He vowed to hold a vote to open impeachment, now he flip-flopped because he doesn’t have support,” Sams added. “Extreme politics at its worst.”
“Lots of luck,” President Biden said on Sunday when asked about the newly launched impeachment inquiry against him.