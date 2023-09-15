‘He’s Scared’: Joe Biden Called Out by Fox & Friends’ Ainsley Earhardt For Refusing to Talk About Hunter's Indictment
Joe Biden was ripped by Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt for not responding to the news that his son Hunter had been indicted on federal gun charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Friday, Earhardt co-host Brian Kilmeade started the discussion on Hunter by introducing a clip of Biden being grilled about his son following a speech in Maryland, that took place around the time the indictment was announced.
Kilmeade said, “He doesn’t want to take any questions. Remember, he was on vacation, and he was so afraid to take a question when asked about … the devastation in Hawaii.”
A clip of Biden speaking yesterday played where he told the crowd he wished he could say more but he’d “get in real trouble” if he said too much.
The president said, “Let me close with this, and there’s a lot more I know we could talk about. I wish I had a chance to take all your questions, but I’m going to get real trouble if I do that.”
Earhardt asked, “Who’s he getting in trouble with?”
“I mean, he’s the president of the United States. He’s the top guy. Who’s above him? Who’s going to get mad at him? Who’s yelling at him? But it sounds like someone is because, like you said, he’s scared even to make a comment about Maui,” she said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter’s charges come weeks after his plea deal with prosecutors fell apart in court.
The indictment was brought by special counsel David Weiss. The charges focus on Hunter’s purchase of a gun in 2018.
Hunter stands accused of making false statements on the paperwork to purchase the firearm. He checked the box stating he had no issues with substances. Hunter had been using crack cocaine at the time.
Joe’s son was able to purchase the gun. However, 11 days later, his then-lover Hallie, who was his late brother Beau’s widow, threw the weapon into a garbage can outside a grocery store.
The two returned to look for the gun later but it was gone. Days later, a man returned the weapon. The incident was investigated at the time but no charges were ever brought against him until now.
Sources told CNN that Hunter has yet to work out a plan to surrender. A hearing date has yet to be set. If convicted, the first son faces 10 years in prison.