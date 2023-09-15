‘He’s Scared’: Joe Biden Called Out by Fox & Friends’ Ainsley Earhardt For Refusing to Talk About Hunter's Indictment

The president said, “Let me close with this, and there’s a lot more I know we could talk about. I wish I had a chance to take all your questions, but I’m going to get real trouble if I do that.”

Earhardt asked, “Who’s he getting in trouble with?”

“I mean, he’s the president of the United States. He’s the top guy. Who’s above him? Who’s going to get mad at him? Who’s yelling at him? But it sounds like someone is because, like you said, he’s scared even to make a comment about Maui,” she said.