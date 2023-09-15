'They Feel Defeated': Hunter Biden in 'Dark and Gloomy' Mood After Federal Indictment on Crack Cocaine Gun Charges
Hunter Biden and his team reportedly feel “defeated” after the first son was indicted on federal gun charges this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after President Joe Biden’s son was indicted on three federal gun charges on Thursday, sources familiar with the matter revealed that Hunter is in a “dark, gloomy, and defeated” mood in the wake of his indictment.
According to CNN’s Paula Reid, those closest to Hunter also feel “deflated” over the indictment announcement.
“I got the sense that it's just pretty dark and gloomy over there, they feel defeated,” Reid said on Thursday evening. “They really thought they were gonna be successful.”
“Even when it first fell apart, they felt the judge would ultimately approve it,” the CNN senior legal affairs correspondent added.
Reid also indicated that Hunter had not discussed the indictment with his presidential father, although the pair have reportedly “remained in touch” throughout the latest legal development in the case.
“He's actually still very close to his dad, they talk frequently but they don't talk about this,” she said. “Hunter doesn't want to burden his father with it.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden’s 53-year-old son was indicted on two counts of false statements on gun forms and one count of possessing a firearm while addicted to illicit drugs by federal prosecutors on Thursday afternoon.
Hunter reportedly faces up to 25 years in prison if found guilty of the three charges when the case goes to trial, and the first son reportedly faces “millions and millions” of dollars in legal debt resulting from the case.
According to Reid, the “millions and millions” of dollars in legal debt has caused the embattled first son “quite a bit of despair.”
- Hunter Biden Indicted on Federal Gun Charges Weeks After Tax Plea Deal Fell Apart, Facing 10 Years in Prison
- Exposed: Hunter Biden Arranged VIP Meeting for Business Partners with Joe Biden at Vice President's Mansion in 2015
- Hunter Biden Sues Former Donald Trump Aide Garrett Ziegler Over 'Laptop From Hell' Leaks
“It's very difficult for him to find employment right now or raise money so these charges today, they came as news to his team,” the CNN legal correspondent said after the indictment was announced.
Meanwhile, the White House has so far refused to comment on Hunter’s three felony charges.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
President Biden joked that he would get in “trouble” if he answered questions about Hunter’s indictment when he was asked about the surprising development on Thursday evening.
According to the newly filed indictment, Hunter allegedly lied about his crack-cocaine addiction when filing out a federal gun form in October 2018.
A video found on Hunter’s infamous “laptop from hell” then showed the first son brandishing the illegally obtained handgun in a hotel room just five days after the firearm was purchased.
House Republicans, who opened an impeachment inquiry into President Biden on Tuesday, said that Hunter’s federal indictment was a “very small start” to holding the Biden family accountable.
“Unless U.S. Attorney [David] Weiss investigates everyone involved in the fraud schemes and influence peddling, it will be clear President Biden's DOJ is protecting Hunter Biden and the big guy,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on Thursday.
“Ironically,” Comer continued, “that's the one crime that he committed that you cannot tie Joe Biden to.”
GOP House Rep. Matt Gaetz then compared Hunter to the infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
“Getting Hunter on the gun charge is like getting Jeffrey Dahmer on littering,” Gaetz claimed.