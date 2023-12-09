Ryan O'Neal Confessed Under Oath to Cheating on Farrah Fawcett with Another Actress in 1997

The University of Texas alleged that O'Neal removed the painting from Fawcett's condominium shortly after she passed away in 2009.

It is not clear if O'Neal was aware at that point that he had been left out of Fawcett's will, which bequeathed $4.5 million to their son, Redmond.

O'Neal claimed that he couldn't bring himself to read Fawcett's will and instead learned about it from his personal manager. He said, "He (the manager) said the whole — her whole art collection was going to the University of Texas, which sort of jarred me. But I didn’t mind. If that’s what she wanted to do, that was fine, with the exception of the Warhol, which he knew was mine."

