Ryan O'Neal’s Son Patrick O'Neal Says He’ll Take Care of His Late Father's Dogs: 'He’d Want That More Than Anything'
Academy Award-nominated actor Ryan O'Neal's son, Patrick O'Neal, announced his father's death on Friday, December 8.
The 1970s Love Story heartthrob reportedly died surrounded by family and loved ones after fighting leukemia and a number of other health issues.
The actor had two dogs that his son announced he would be taking care of moving forward, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Patrick took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where he wrote, "And I thought I was sad until I saw his loving dogs. I’m going to make sure they are going to [be] ok. He’d want that more than anything. Breaks my heart."
He also shared an image of two short white-haired dogs — one looking directly at the camera with a sad look on its face, while the other smaller dog looks away in the background of the photo.
Patrick's heartfelt message announcing his father's death read, "Ryan was a very generous man who has always been there to help his loved ones for decade upon decade. Those same people are heartbroken today and will be for a long time."
The post continued thanking a list of family and loved ones who were there for the Academy Award-nominated actor throughout his career.
Patrick preemptively defended his father's name and legacy from any negative press that might be dug up since his passing.
"I will share my father’s legacy forever," he wrote. "I will not be deterred from outside voices that say negative things. If you choose to talk s--- about my dad, even though you have no clue what you are talking about, you will get called out If you go that route, I recommend you take a good look in the mirror first."
"My dad was 82, and lived a kick a-- life. I hope the first thing he brags about in Heaven is how he sparred 2 rounds with Joe Frazier in 1966, on national TV, with Muhammad Ali doing the commentary, and went toe to toe with Smokin’ Joe."
Ryan had four children, including Patrick, a 56-year-old American sportscaster and play-by-play commentator for the Los Angeles Angels; Griffin O'Neal, a 59-year-old actor known for his roles in The Escape Artist, April Fool's Day and The Wraith; and Tatum O'Neal, a 60-year-old Academy Award-winning actress known for staring alongside her father in Paper Moon.
The actor also had a son, Redmond James Fawcett O'Neal, with his ex-partner Farrah Fawcett.