'RHOBH' Star AnneMarie Wiley's Husband Hires Danny Masterson's Attorney Shawn Holley to Represent Him in Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Marcellus Wiley has hired Danny Masterson's legal eagle as his attorney.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie AnneMarie Wiley's husband will spare no expense to prove his alleged innocence. RadarOnline.com has obtained court documents showing that former football star Marcellus Wiley has hired big-wig attorney Shawn Holley to fight off his sexual assault accuser. Holley famously represented Danny Masterson in his double rape trial — and she's no stranger to having A-list clients.

Besides Masterson and now the former ESPN personality, the legal eagle has represented a slew of Hollywood's elite, including Kim Kardashian, Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Lindsay Lohan, and Trevor Bauer. Holley identified herself as Marcellus' lawyer in the document filed in New York on December 8, marking the first time her name has been linked to the case.

Marcellus was accused of rape in a bombshell lawsuit filed last month in the New York Supreme Court. RadarOnline.com broke the story — the female demanded the judge allow her identity to remain sealed, begging she be allowed to use the pseudonym "Jane Doe" as she continues fighting the ex-football star.

Doe claimed Marcellus forced her to perform fellatio on him before allegedly raping her in a dorm room at Columbia University in 1994. “Alone in his dorm room, without consent, and by means of force and coercion, Wiley forced me to perform oral sex on him and had forcible, non-consensual, coerced sexual intercourse with me," the lawsuit read.

Doe alleged she became friends with Marcellus in class, and he invited her to his dorm room in November of that year. She claimed she made it clear that she was a virgin and did not want to engage in intercourse with the athlete. But within minutes of showing up, he demanded she take off her clothing and forced her face on his genitals. Doe said he told her to “s--- my d---.”

Doe claimed she feared for her life as Marcellus allegedly had his way with her. She said she eventually reported the alleged incident to Columbia University administrators, who she claimed did nothing because of his promising football career.

“The COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY defendants engaged in a pattern, practice, and policy of abusing victims of rape and sexual assault; failing to properly respond to allegations of rape and sexual assault,” the suit read. Doe claimed she suffered “psychological and academic injuries" as a result of the alleged assault. AnneMarie's husband denied the accusations, claiming she pursued him all those decades ago.

