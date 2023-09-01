CBS Catfight: Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell 'Stabbing Each Other in The Back' in Desperate Grab for Power at News Network

King, 68, is still ruling the morning roost — but her show regularly languishes in third place in the ratings behind Good Morning America and Today. Spies claimed the journalist is also resented by the rank and file for her alleged bloated $11 million annual paycheck.

According to the source, nitpicking Norah and ambitious Gayle are "each playing a game of chess" and "stabbing each other in the back whenever they can!"

But the mole added that "given their audience numbers, they might both end up losers!"

