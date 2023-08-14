Revealed: Law Firm Investigated CBS News Boss Neeraj Khemlani Whose 'Combustible Temper' Led to HR Complaints Before His Sudden Exit

Prior to his departure, Kauff, McGuire & Margolis, which is a labor law specialist, was recruited to look into his behavior, The Ankler reported on Sunday.

It's unknown whether the findings played any role in his exit. "If he were found to have violated any HR policies he would not be continuing to have an ongoing relationship with CBS," one tipster told the publication.

Insiders said that Khemlani had been under immense pressure from network CEO George Cheeks for the news division to hit certain budget numbers which led to some ruffled feathers behind the scenes, according to the New York Post.