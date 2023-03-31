CBS Staffers Blast Execs For Prohibiting The Word 'Transgender' To Identify Nashville Shooter Audrey Hale

CBS staffers aren't happy after network executives barred using the word transgender in stories when reporting on Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hale, 28, who also went by Aiden and identified as transgender, shot and killed six people at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday morning.

The decision to omit the word from CBS reporting was made after bigwigs claimed that Hale's transgender status was not confirmed, despite police claims.