'Nobody Wants To Deal With Her': Norah O’Donnell’s Salary CUT By More Than Half At Struggling ‘CBS Evening News’

News anchor Norah O’Donnell’s salary was reportedly slashed by more than half at CBS Evening News as the struggling news program continues to make substantial budget and cost cuts, Radar has learned.

According to The Post, CBS News re-signed the 48-year-old news anchor in April for a yearly salary of $3.8 million – which is a remarkably less sum than the $8 million she was previously making to host the evening news program.