'It Doesn't Look Good': Norah O'Donnell Under Fire For 'Bad Journalism' After 'Desperate' Trump Passport Tweet

Norah O’Donnell is in hot water after her inaccurate and “desperate” tweet this week falsely claiming the Department of Justice were not in possession of Donald Trump’s passports, Radar has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, O’Donnell – who hosts CBS Evening News – rebuked Trump on Monday after the former president claimed the FBI confiscated his passports during their raid on Mar-a-Lago last week.