Alabama Suspect Arrested In Connection With Elderly Man Found Beaten To Death In Garage

Aug. 17 2022, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

A suspect in South Carolina is accused of beating an elderly man to death during a break-in, Radar has learned.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office arrested Shykiem Demarcus Shingle, 25, on Aug. 12 and charged him with the murder of 80-year-old David Weldon Nivens Sr., The Times and Democrat reported.

Shingle also faces a burglary charge in connection with the case.

According to an arrest warrant, on Aug. 2 around 1 a.m., Shingle allegedly broke into Niven’s residence in Orangeburg and then severely beat him.

Niven’s son found the victim dead in the home’s garage shortly after 8 a.m., the Times and Democrat reported.

An autopsy determined Nivens died from blunt force trauma to his upper body.

A second person was with the suspect at the time, but the sheriff’s office have not made any further arrests in the case.

Shingle is being held without bond in a South Carolina jail.

