Todd Chrisley's Lawyer Slams Prison Warden for Allegedly Forcing Urine Test: 'Maybe They Are Setting Him Up'
Todd Chrisley's attorney finds the accusations that the warden at the reality star's prison allegedly ordered him to take a surprise urine test "suspicious," with Jay Surgent telling RadarOnline.com he considers it a "form of harassment and mysterious conduct from the BOP" to complete such a task, particularly in the middle of the night.
Todd's daughter, Savannah Chrisley, caused a stir on Thursday when she posted a letter from an alleged inmate who claimed that the warden ordered an off-duty lieutenant to come into work and made Todd take an unscheduled urine test at 12:30 AM.
In the letter, the inmate alleged that the lieutenant "kept your dad's urine after the test was complete." The person seemed to put fear into Savannah by telling her, "There's no telling what Saulsberry (the warden) has got Brundage (the lieutenant) doing."
The inmate also said he "wouldn't be surprised" if the warden was "setting him up to fail his urine test." He alleged that the warden is "pissed because your family continues to share information about the camp" and insinuated a failed urine test would get Todd transferred to another prison.
While Todd's attorney told RadarOnline.com that he "didn't know anything about" the alleged urine test, he said if the accusations are true, he'd consider the move "unfair" and "suspicious," adding it would be a "highly unusual practice."
Surgent stated there'd be "no reason why that should be ordered," considering Todd has "no record of drug activity" in his past.
Todd's legal eagle insisted the Chrisley Knows Best star is "not taking anything" and alluded to a possible conspiracy. "Maybe they are setting him up to get transferred," Surgent told this outlet on Wednesday.
He said the next time he speaks to his client, he will inquire about the accusations, adding he would consider the urine test a "form of harassment."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to FPC Pensacola for comment.
As this outlet exclusively reported, Todd's lawyer claimed the ex-TV dad has been a victim of "a very cruel, broken, and inhumane system" since his incarceration started in January. Surgent also accused the medical department at the prison of giving Todd the wrong medication.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"The medical department is in shambles," he revealed, accusing staffers of giving Todd "medicine intended and belonging to another inmate."
"These types of mix-ups and mistakes are inexcusable and just another indication of how terrible these conditions are and have become," Surgent charged.
Todd is currently serving his 12-year sentence — which was recently knocked down to 10 — at the minimum security prison after he and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of bank and tax fraud offenses.
During his time in prison, Todd has already allegedly witnessed several mistreatment, with his attorney telling RadarOnline.com he is "focused and determined" to "create real, lasting systemic change within the US Justice System and particularly within the American Prison System."
We're told it's "one of his very highest priorities, outside of being reunited with his wife and his children."