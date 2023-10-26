Todd Chrisley's Lawyer Slams Prison Warden for Allegedly Forcing Urine Test: 'Maybe They Are Setting Him Up'

Todd's daughter, Savannah Chrisley, caused a stir on Thursday when she posted a letter from an alleged inmate who claimed that the warden ordered an off-duty lieutenant to come into work and made Todd take an unscheduled urine test at 12:30 AM.

In the letter, the inmate alleged that the lieutenant "kept your dad's urine after the test was complete." The person seemed to put fear into Savannah by telling her, "There's no telling what Saulsberry (the warden) has got Brundage (the lieutenant) doing."

The inmate also said he "wouldn't be surprised" if the warden was "setting him up to fail his urine test." He alleged that the warden is "pissed because your family continues to share information about the camp" and insinuated a failed urine test would get Todd transferred to another prison.