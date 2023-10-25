Home > Exclusives > Todd Chrisley Exclusive Todd Chrisley Given Medication 'Intended' for Another Inmate at FPC Pensacola, Lawyer Claims Source: MEGA Savannah received a letter from an alleged inmate, who claimed the warden made her father take a urine test during the night. By: Whitney Vasquez Oct. 25 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Todd Chrisley has been an alleged witness and victim of "a very cruel, broken and inhumane system" at FPC Pensacola in Florida, including reportedly being given the wrong medication, his attorney, Jay Surgent, told RadarOnline.com exclusively. "The medical department is in shambles," he revealed, accusing staffers of giving the incarcerated Chrisley Knows Best star "medicine intended and belonging to another inmate." And Todd's allegedly not the only one.

Surgent also accused the medical department of "inadvertently" giving another prisoner insulin, adding that "the administration of this medicine rendered them unconscious and they were rushed to the hospital" just three weeks ago. "These types of mix-ups and mistakes are inexcusable and just another indication of how terrible these conditions are and have become," he charged.

Todd's 12-year sentenced was recently reduced to 10.

Todd is currently serving his 12-year sentence — which was recently knocked down to 10 — at the minimum security prison after he and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of bank and tax fraud offenses. The meds mix-up isn't the only alleged incident that Todd has witnessed while in lockup.

Surgent charged that inmates have been allegedly forced to work outside in “dangerous” temperatures and that incarcerated Muslims have been denied access to participate in worship. "This summer, when the heat index in Florida was well over 100 degrees, the Navy base where the prison is located had a 'black flag warning,' which required no movement outside for military staff and personnel," he told RadarOnline.com. "This was done because the military base, the US Navy leadership, had determined that the temperatures were unsafe for outdoor movement and activities. However, the inmates that work on the base to do mowing, weeding and general landscaping, maintenance and manual labor, those inmates were required to work in spite of the unsafe and truly dangerous conditions."

Todd has been fighting to expose the "evil" prison system.

Surgent claimed that Muslim prisoners "are regularly being denied access and opportunity to participate in their faith-based worship services. The reason for this is striking." According to Todd's attorney, "the leadership at FPC Pensacola have decided these inmates should be required to work during their scheduled worship times. So their right to practice their freedom of expression and religion is being denied so that they can provide free labor to the camp and the BOP."

Source: Mega

He also alleged that Todd's facility is not concerned with preparing inmates for life outside of prison. "FPC Pensacola does very little rehabilitation. In fact, not a single person has received their GED from that institution in the last three years. Not a single one," Surgent said.

Todd's lawyer insisted that this "should deeply concern everyone." "Education and work skills are essential to allow a person to successfully return to society and to be able to provide for themselves and their families and not return to a life of crime. So you would expect the camp to regularly be having people graduate and realize the necessary accomplishment of obtaining their GED, but that is clearly not happening and not a priority at FPC Pensacola," he told RadarOnline.com. We have reached out to FPC Pensacola for comment.

We're told that creating a lasting change to the system is "one of his very highest priorities," along with reuniting with Julie and the kids.

Surgent told us that Todd is "focused and determined" to "create real, lasting systemic change within the US Justice System and particularly within the American Prison System." Todd's attorney also said it's "one of his very highest priorities, outside of being reunited with his wife and his children."

