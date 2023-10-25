Todd Chrisley's 'Spirits Up' Behind Bars, Focused on Changing 'Evil' and 'Inhumane' Prison System

Todd Chrisley is working overtime in prison, creating a blueprint to reform America's "cruel, broken, and inhumane" incarceration system. The Chrisley Knows Best star's attorney, Jay Surgent, spoke to RadarOnline.com, revealing that Todd's focused on one thing outside of reuniting with his loving family — and that's helping everyone "see what evil is happening within these facilities."

“I am asked almost on a daily basis about Todd and how he is doing and what he is focused on and working on while he is in prison. I can tell you, Todd is doing well, his spirits are up, he is focused and determined, and one of his very highest priorities, outside of being reunited with his wife and his children, is to create real, lasting systemic change within the US Justice System and particularly within the American Prison System," Surgent told this outlet exclusively.

Todd — whose 12-year sentence was recently reduced to 10, is currently locked up in Florida's Federal Prison Camp, Pensacola, after being convicted of fraud and tax evasion — has been sharing his story on social media; however, his attorney told RadarOnline.com that not only has Todd been a witness to, but he's been a victim of "a very cruel, broken and inhumane system."

Among the issues, Todd's attorney said, "FPC Pensacola does very little rehabilitation. In fact, not a single person has received their GED from that institution in the last three years. Not a single one." We're also told the medical department at Todd's prison is allegedly "in shambles."

"Just three weeks ago, an inmate was inadvertently given insulin and the administration of this medicine rendered them unconscious and they were rushed to the hospital," Surgent revealed. And that's not all. He claimed that FPC Pensacola is denying Muslim inmates their right to practice their religion. "There are a huge number of inmates that are Muslim that are regularly being denied access and opportunity to participate in their faith-based worship services. The reason for this is striking, the leadership at FPC Pensacola have decided these inmates should be required to work during their scheduled worship times. So their right to practice their freedom of expression and religion is being denied so that they can provide free labor to the camp and the BOP," Todd's lawyer stated.

He also accused the prison of forcing inmates to do outside manual labor — like mowing, weeding, and landscaping — in "unsafe and truly dangerous conditions" of over 100 degrees during the summer. RadarOnline.com has reached out to FPC Pensacola for comment.

Surgent brought up FCC Hazelton in West Virginia, which recently caught the eye of Congress, with several members demanding the DOJ and the BOP to “immediately investigate disturbing whistleblower reports of abusive treatment of incarcerated individuals and other employee misconduct.” Besides allegedly releasing the wrong incarcerated individual, the whistleblower accused staffers of assaulting inmates and forcing incarcerated individuals to urinate and defecate on themselves.

"These are the exact issues that Mr. Chrisley is intent on changing. He knows the strength of his platform and he intends to use every available resource to provide a bright light on these issues and to once and for all help America see what evil is happening within these facilities," Todd's attorney told RadarOnline.com. Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

"He is determined to do more than just bring these actions to light, but is deeply committed to offer real solutions and ideas that would help the BOP return to its main purposes," Surgent added. "Todd knows that there are those within the BOP that are sickened by these activities and conditions and wants to help create a coalition of people who will work from without and within to solve these issues and restore a sense of humanity and decency to the role of criminal justice and incarceration within our country.”

