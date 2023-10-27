Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Todd Chrisley
Exclusive

Todd Chrisley's Prison Accused of Denying Muslim Inmates 'Opportunity to Participate in Their Faith-Based Worship Services'

todd chrisley prison denies muslim inmates worship
Source: MEGA

Todd Chrisley is serving his sentence at FPC Pensacola in Florida.

By:

Oct. 26 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Todd Chrisley's Florida prison is being accused of "regularly" denying its Muslim inmates "access and opportunity" to practice their religion, with the reality star's attorney, Jay Surgent, telling RadarOnline.com that they're allegedly being forced to work when they should be worshiping.

The legal eagle said it's one of the many alleged issues at FPC Pensacola that the imprisoned Chrisley hopes to expose for long-term change.

Article continues below advertisement
todd chrisley prison reform
Source: MEGA

"There are a huge number of inmates that are Muslim that are regularly being denied access and opportunity to participate in their faith-based worship services," Todd's lawyer charged.

"There are a huge number of inmates that are Muslim that are regularly being denied access and opportunity to participate in their faith-based worship services. The reason for this is striking," Surgent told RadarOnline.com exclusively on Wednesday. "The leadership at FPC Pensacola have decided these inmates should be required to work during their scheduled worship times. So their right to practice their freedom of expression and religion is being denied so that they can provide free labor to the camp and the BOP."

The allegations come at a time when Muslims and Jewish people are reporting rising harassment in the U.S. amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and it's not the only accusation against Chrisley's prison.

Article continues below advertisement
note dead hamas terrorist israeli citizens beheaded hearts removed
Source: MEGA

The allegations come amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Surgent also charged that prisoners are reportedly being forced to work outside in “dangerous” temperatures and that the medical department is making "inexcusable" mistakes by mixing up medications — even allegedly giving Chrisley "medicine intended and belonging to another inmate."

Another disturbing accusation came from an alleged inmate, who claimed the Chrisley Knows Best star was forced to take an unscheduled urine test in the middle of the night, writing to Savannah Chrisley about the allegation.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to FPC Pensacola multiple times about these accusations. So far, no word back.

Article continues below advertisement
todd chrisley prison christmas menu
Source: MEGA

Todd's attorney also alleged the prison's medical department gave the reality star medicine "intended and belonging to another inmate."

MORE ON:
Todd Chrisley

While Todd's attorney told RadarOnline.com that he "didn't know anything about" the alleged urine test, he said that if the accusations are true, he'd consider it a "form of harassment and mysterious conduct from the BOP."

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite all the accusations, "Todd is doing well, his spirits are up," Surgent revealed. Todd is currently serving his 12-year sentence — which was recently knocked down to 10 — at the minimum security prison after he and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of bank and tax fraud offenses.

todd chrisley prison christmas menu
Source: Mega

We're told that making "lasting systemic change" to the American prison system is one of Todd's "highest priorities, outside of being reunited with his wife and his children."

Article continues below advertisement

The family's patriarch has continued to speak out about the prison's alleged conditions from behind bars.

"Todd has been a witness to, and in actuality, he has been a victim of, a very cruel, broken and inhumane system," Surgent told RadarOnline.com, "and one of his very highest priorities, outside of being reunited with his wife and his children, is to create real, lasting systemic change within the US Justice System and particularly within the American Prison System."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.