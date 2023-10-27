Todd Chrisley's Prison Accused of Denying Muslim Inmates 'Opportunity to Participate in Their Faith-Based Worship Services'

"There are a huge number of inmates that are Muslim that are regularly being denied access and opportunity to participate in their faith-based worship services. The reason for this is striking," Surgent told RadarOnline.com exclusively on Wednesday. "The leadership at FPC Pensacola have decided these inmates should be required to work during their scheduled worship times. So their right to practice their freedom of expression and religion is being denied so that they can provide free labor to the camp and the BOP."

The allegations come at a time when Muslims and Jewish people are reporting rising harassment in the U.S. amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and it's not the only accusation against Chrisley's prison.