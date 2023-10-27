Todd Chrisley's Prison Accused of Denying Muslim Inmates 'Opportunity to Participate in Their Faith-Based Worship Services'
Todd Chrisley's Florida prison is being accused of "regularly" denying its Muslim inmates "access and opportunity" to practice their religion, with the reality star's attorney, Jay Surgent, telling RadarOnline.com that they're allegedly being forced to work when they should be worshiping.
The legal eagle said it's one of the many alleged issues at FPC Pensacola that the imprisoned Chrisley hopes to expose for long-term change.
"There are a huge number of inmates that are Muslim that are regularly being denied access and opportunity to participate in their faith-based worship services. The reason for this is striking," Surgent told RadarOnline.com exclusively on Wednesday. "The leadership at FPC Pensacola have decided these inmates should be required to work during their scheduled worship times. So their right to practice their freedom of expression and religion is being denied so that they can provide free labor to the camp and the BOP."
The allegations come at a time when Muslims and Jewish people are reporting rising harassment in the U.S. amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and it's not the only accusation against Chrisley's prison.
Surgent also charged that prisoners are reportedly being forced to work outside in “dangerous” temperatures and that the medical department is making "inexcusable" mistakes by mixing up medications — even allegedly giving Chrisley "medicine intended and belonging to another inmate."
Another disturbing accusation came from an alleged inmate, who claimed the Chrisley Knows Best star was forced to take an unscheduled urine test in the middle of the night, writing to Savannah Chrisley about the allegation.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to FPC Pensacola multiple times about these accusations. So far, no word back.
While Todd's attorney told RadarOnline.com that he "didn't know anything about" the alleged urine test, he said that if the accusations are true, he'd consider it a "form of harassment and mysterious conduct from the BOP."
Despite all the accusations, "Todd is doing well, his spirits are up," Surgent revealed. Todd is currently serving his 12-year sentence — which was recently knocked down to 10 — at the minimum security prison after he and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of bank and tax fraud offenses.
The family's patriarch has continued to speak out about the prison's alleged conditions from behind bars.
"Todd has been a witness to, and in actuality, he has been a victim of, a very cruel, broken and inhumane system," Surgent told RadarOnline.com, "and one of his very highest priorities, outside of being reunited with his wife and his children, is to create real, lasting systemic change within the US Justice System and particularly within the American Prison System."