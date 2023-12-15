Convicted Fraudster Todd Chrisley's Rodent-Free Christmas Meal in Prison Revealed!
Todd Chrisley might want to swap his commissary goods for the cafeteria this holiday season. RadarOnline.com has obtained his prison's food schedule and can reveal that the reality-star-turned-convicted fraudster will be served a traditional Christmas meal on December 25, and squirrels, rats, or cats aren't on the menu.
A spokesperson for FPC Pensacola told RadarOnline.com that Chrisley and his prison pals can chow down on baked ham and turkey on Christmas Day. The Chrisley Knows Best star will also be treated to several side dishes like the ones he would get if he were home for the holidays.
Macaroni and cheese, green beans, cranberry sauce, whole wheat bread, and fresh fruit will be served. Inmates will also end their holiday with pie.
Santa isn't just bringing the prisoners at FPC Pensacola a nice, traditional Christmas meal, but he's also giving them plenty of recreation time.
The warden must be on the nice list because Chrisley's facility has a holiday activity schedule, with the prison spokesperson telling RadarOnline.com that inmates can participate in "one-pitch softball" and "volleyball." Small hand game activities, like checkers, chess, and cards, are also allowed.
The menu reveal comes after Chrisley called the prison food "disgusting." He also alleged a dead cat fell from the ceiling and into the cuisine at his facility.
“The food is dated and it’s out of date by, at minimum, a year. It’s a year past expiration. And they’re literally starving these men to death here. These men are getting — I don’t know — they are getting 1,000 calories a day,” the reality star, 54, told NewsNation's Chris Cuomo in his first interview behind bars.
Chrisley revealed he often spends money on commissary goods instead of eating at the prison's cafeteria.
“I’ve been told this by a staff member — one of the ways she’s trying to break me is by cutting down what you can buy in commissary,” he claimed. “So, before she came here, you could buy 12 packs of tuna a week. She cut it down to six, and from six it went to three. She has not given a reason. When I asked her about it, she said commissary is a privilege, not a right.”
He also alleged that the facility's food storage is infested with rodents.
“You’ve got rats, you’ve got squirrels in the storage facility where the food is. They just covered it up with plastic and then tore the ceiling out because of all the black mold and found a dead cat in the ceiling, and it dropped down on the top of the food," Chrisley claimed.
However, a spokesperson from the Federal Bureau of Prisons shot down Chrisley's allegations, telling RadarOnline.com its mission is "to provide healthy, nutritionally-sound, and appetizing meals that meet the needs of every individual," adding that expired food is "discarded and not utilized."
Todd is serving 12 years behind bars after being found guilty of tax fraud. His wife, Julie Chrisley, was handed a 7-year sentence. She's currently an inmate at FMC Lexington in Kentucky and hasn't complained about her food.