Convicted Fraudster Todd Chrisley's Rodent-Free Christmas Meal in Prison Revealed!

Chrisley revealed he often spends money on commissary goods instead of eating at the prison's cafeteria.

“I’ve been told this by a staff member — one of the ways she’s trying to break me is by cutting down what you can buy in commissary,” he claimed. “So, before she came here, you could buy 12 packs of tuna a week. She cut it down to six, and from six it went to three. She has not given a reason. When I asked her about it, she said commissary is a privilege, not a right.”