Royal Renegades Harry and Meghan Keen for 'Reconciliation' With King Charles to Fix 'Frosty' Family Dynamic
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't be celebrating Christmas with the royals this year but are hopeful to thaw their "frosty" family dynamic.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex put their ongoing royal drama aside to ring in King Charles' 75th birthday last month, with their children, Archie and Lilibet, sweetly singing to the monarch in a video recording.
It prompted many to believe they would reunite for the upcoming holiday, which would mark the first time they gathered for the occasion since 2018, but insiders said there has been little communication since then.
"Harry and Meghan's new strategy is reconciliation," one source said, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Page Six reported that other royals will be joining the King and Queen Camilla at Sandringham on December 25, including disgraced Prince Andrew.
Meanwhile, the Sussexes will likely celebrate Christmas at their mansion in Montecito years after stepping back from their senior duties in the royal family.
Sources also told the outlet that Harry has not talked to his brother, Prince William, in more than a year, and their brotherly bond remains "as frosty as ever," but he wants to change that ahead of his 40th birthday as he is aware of the shifting sands of time.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that William was refusing to forgive and forget despite Harry vowing that he was done trashing them in books and TV tell-alls.
Royal drama recently exploded yet again with the publishing of author Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame. The Dutch translation, which was temporarily pulled from shelves, named Charles and Kate Middleton as the two royals who allegedly voiced their "concerns" over Prince Archie's skin color, a revelation Scobie chalked up to a translation error.
"It is of course extremely frustrating and disappointing that the Dutch edition of Endgame contained references to names not included in any other edition of the book, nor the manuscript written, edited and signed off on by myself," Scobie said.
"There is now an investigation going on into how this transpired and I look forward to learning more," he continued. "Any suggestion that this is a result of a publicity stunt is incorrect, defamatory and offensive."
The royals have not yet addressed the book's claims about the race row, but sources claim they have been "considering" taking legal action.