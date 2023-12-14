Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak claimed her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, is pushing back on their plans to divorce and live separate lives, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The bombshell revelation was revealed in police bodycam video, where a tearful Zolciak told officers that a fight erupted after she insisted on going through with their divorce – which allegedly sent him through the roof.

Zolciak said the former NFL star allegedly prevented her from leaving their suburban Atlanta home and chased her down the neighborhood street, pulling on the hoody of her bathrobe as she screamed for help.