'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak Claims She's Trapped in Toxic Home With Unhinged Kroy Biermann: 'He Never Wants Me to Leave'
Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak claimed her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, is pushing back on their plans to divorce and live separate lives, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The bombshell revelation was revealed in police bodycam video, where a tearful Zolciak told officers that a fight erupted after she insisted on going through with their divorce – which allegedly sent him through the roof.
Zolciak said the former NFL star allegedly prevented her from leaving their suburban Atlanta home and chased her down the neighborhood street, pulling on the hoody of her bathrobe as she screamed for help.
“He’s been screaming at me for like two hours like a crazy person,” Zolciak said as she rubbed her tearful eyes.
When the officer asked what sparked the argument, she said: “Because I just want to get the divorce – I want this to be over, and he wouldn’t let me leave this morning. He’s blocking me from leaving.”
Zolciak accused Biermann of allegedly jumping on her SUV during the attempted escape from their gated home.
“And then I finally got out of the gate, and I walking in my robe down the street, and I was like yelling for help to my neighbors, ‘Please somebody help me,’ and he’s screaming, screaming in my ear, grabbing my robe.”
When the officer asked, “Why wouldn’t he let you leave?” Zolciak responded, “He never wants me to leave."
“I just live my life, I don’t bother him, I don’t mess around with him, I just can’t take it.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, police were dispatched to the home at about 7 PM on November 20, 2023, after one of their four boys called 911 because he mistakenly thought Biermann had hit Zolciak in the face.
- Kim Zolciak Calls Police On Husband Kroy Biermann After He Allegedly Locks Her Out of Georgia Mansion One Day After He Files For Divorce
- Shattered Home: Kim Zolciak Accuses Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann of Locking Her Designer Bags & Jewelry in Safe, Exes Instructed by Cops to 'Remain Civil' in Front of Their Kids
- Read The Bombshell Police Report: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Divorce Drama Reaches All-Time High as Exes Duke It Out at Home
Responding officers were greeted by Biermann, who claimed his life was “destroyed” by the marriage as he struggled to pay the mortgage on the mansion, their cars, and a bucket of unpaid credit cards.
To make matters worse, “She f---- other men!! What do you want?” Bierman claimed while accusing Zolciak of flip-flopping on the divorce.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
No one was arrested in the domestic squabble. By now, the couple is well known by patrol officers at the Milton, Georgia Police Department.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kim and Kroy were recently ordered by a Fulton County Superior Court judge to complete mediation to hash out their divorce settlement.
But Zolciak told police she's hellbent on moving on with her life.
"He doesn't want the divorce, that's the proble," she told police. "This person that I am dealing with is not the same person I married.
"It's crazy---I'm so scared."