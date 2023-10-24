Kim Zolciak's Vaginal Surgery Cost 'RHOA' Star Up to $30k, 'Paid in Full' Despite Money Woes

RadarOnline.com spoke to Dr. Matlock at Visthetic Surgery Institute & MedSpa , who performed the recent vaginal operation and other treatments on the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star, and he revealed the shocking price point for a procedure like Kim's.

What money trouble? Kim Zolciak paid a pretty penny to undergo vaginal rejuvenation despite allegedly owing Uncle Sam more than $1 million.

"For patients with a history of multiple childbirths, experiencing stress urinary incontinence and vaginal relaxation, our Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation treatment is available. The comprehensive fee, which covers the surgery center, anesthesiologist, and surgeon, typically ranges from $25,000.00 to $30,000.00," Dr. Matlock told this outlet on Tuesday.

While he wouldn't give us the exact amount of her cosmetic surgery because "we do not disclose specific pricing details related to any individual patient," the ballpark was pretty high — and we're told she "paid in full."