Kim Zolciak's Vaginal Surgery Cost 'RHOA' Star Up to $30k, 'Paid in Full' Despite Money Woes
What money trouble? Kim Zolciak paid a pretty penny to undergo vaginal rejuvenation despite allegedly owing Uncle Sam more than $1 million.
RadarOnline.com spoke to Dr. Matlock at Visthetic Surgery Institute & MedSpa, who performed the recent vaginal operation and other treatments on the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star, and he revealed the shocking price point for a procedure like Kim's.
"For patients with a history of multiple childbirths, experiencing stress urinary incontinence and vaginal relaxation, our Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation treatment is available. The comprehensive fee, which covers the surgery center, anesthesiologist, and surgeon, typically ranges from $25,000.00 to $30,000.00," Dr. Matlock told this outlet on Tuesday.
While he wouldn't give us the exact amount of her cosmetic surgery because "we do not disclose specific pricing details related to any individual patient," the ballpark was pretty high — and we're told she "paid in full."
That wasn't the only treatment Zolciak received from the Visthetic Surgery Institute & MedSpa in Beverly Hills either. The soon-to-be divorced reality star, 45, revealed she also did skin tightening treatments, which weren't cheap either.
When asked about the general pricing for skin tightening procedures like Zolciak's, Dr. Matlock said Renuvion and Morpheus8 Body "generally falls between $12,000 to $15,000.00, contingent upon the size of the treatment area. This procedure aims to achieve 50-60% skin tightening."
He also revealed that "Morpheus8 Face skin tightening treatment is priced between $3,000.00 to $5,000.00;" however, he noted that "individual needs and results can vary."
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Zolciak isn't done yet. We're told "she has two follow-up visits scheduled" with Dr. Matlock. Kroy Biermann's estranged wife shocked her followers when she proudly boasted that she was getting work done to her cookie last week.
"Obviously, I've had six children. I had them all naturally. So, when I'm running or even when I sneeze, I do pee a little bit, which bothers me greatly," Zolciak explained in a clip on Instagram. "So, I am with the best in the country doing that today, so, I'm very excited. I'll keep you guys posted."
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Zolciak and her estranged husband were accused of blowing off a $300k lawsuit over an unpaid loan with a September 15 due date.
This comes as the two battle in their nasty divorce over the custody of their four minor children. Zolciak and Biermann were also accused of owing the IRS over $1 million. The government claims the exes owe $103,564.48 for 2013, $330,126.29 for 2017, and $714,143.90 for 2018.
Biermann blamed Zolciak for their money woes, alleging she had a gambling addiction. She shamed him by claiming the ex-NFL star couldn't hold down a job to support his family.
The pair will likely have some money falling into their laps shortly. As RadarOnline.com revealed, Zolciak and Biermann recently listed their $6 million marital home before its forecloser date. However, with all their money issues, it's unclear how much they will be left with — even if they get the asking price.