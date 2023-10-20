Kim Zolciak Undergoes Vaginal Rejuvenation in Middle of Kroy Biermann Divorce
Kim Zolciak is getting ready for the single life! The ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 45, recently underwent laser vaginal rejuvenation in the middle of her turbulent divorce with Kroy Biermann, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Zolciak visited Los Angeles-based plastic surgeon to the stars David Matlock, where she got things tightened up downstairs.
The Don't Be Tardy star wasn't shy about her journey, posting a reel on her Instagram Story from the doctor himself. Wearing a pink rainbow hoodie without any makeup, Zolciak excitedly told the camera why she was choosing to get "V Rejuvenation" — and it's not in spite of her soon-to-be ex-husband.
"Obviously, I've had six children. I had them all naturally. So, when I'm running or even when I sneeze, I do pee a little bit, which bothers me greatly," she explained. "So, I am with the best in the country doing that today, so, I'm very excited. I'll keep you guys posted."
But her cookie wasn't the only thing she was tending to.
In the video, Zolciak also revealed she was doing skin tightening treatments.
"After have multiple children naturally, she began to have relaxed muscles, which she decided to have Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation to stop her peeing whenever running or sneezing," the doctor captioned the clip, posted on Friday.
According to the website, the former reality star must allow herself six weeks post-surgery to heal — which means no sex... sorry, Kroy.
"During your recovery period, do not engage in sexual activity or exercise (including but not limited to yoga, spinning, cycling, Pilates, running, weightlifting, etc)," the doctor's site reads.
Last month, Zolciak said she was holding out hope that Kroy would pull his divorce filing for a second time, revealing they were still intimate — but RadarOnline.com was told that he was still "moving forward" with their split.
The two recently listed their infamous Georgia mansion, putting the home on the market for $6 million ahead of it going into foreclosure.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Kroy filed for divorce a second time on August 24. Their split has been volatile, with accusations of gambling addiction, drug use, abuse, and several disturbing 911 calls.
Zolciak and Kroy married in 2011. They share four biological children; however, the ex-NFL star adopted her two oldest daughters from her first relationship.
The reality star seems to be on board with the breakup after months of denial, with Zolciak recently filing for permanent child support and primary custody of their minor kids.