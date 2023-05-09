Kim Zolciak Blew $250k Gambling on Bahamas Trip Prior to Shock Divorce & Money Woes Being Exposed

Back in 2019, another source told Radar Online exclusively that Zolciak had "gambled away $30,000 in Vegas" at The Palms Casino.

"She had some small wins here and there, around $250, but for the most part the money is gone," the source added, noting Zolciak had played "a combination of black jack, craps and slot machines, too."

Money issues have been an ongoing problem for the estranged couple.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.