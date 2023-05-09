Kim Zolciak Blew $250k Gambling on Bahamas Trip Prior to Shock Divorce & Money Woes Being Exposed
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak's penchant for gambling led her to blow $250,000 on a trip to the Bahamas long before her family's money struggles were exposed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A resurfaced clip of the Bravolebrity is making its rounds online after news broke that Zolciak and husband Kroy Biermann are divorcing after 11 years of marriage following reported financial woes.
An insider told RadarOnline.com exclusively that monetary issues played a role in their breakup.
"I love to gamble but there's no casino here in Georgia so the only way to get my thrill is to buy scratch offs," Zolciak said in a scene from their now-defunct show, Don't Be Tardy. "I play big to win big," she added in the confessional before buying $1200 worth.
During season 3, episode 4, which first aired in 2014, she also spoke about her massive financial loss while traveling.
"I took a really big hit in the Bahamas last time I went ... like quarter of a million dollars," she admitted. "A lot of money. Yeah, crazy, and I never went back."
Back in 2019, another source told Radar Online exclusively that Zolciak had "gambled away $30,000 in Vegas" at The Palms Casino.
"She had some small wins here and there, around $250, but for the most part the money is gone," the source added, noting Zolciak had played "a combination of black jack, craps and slot machines, too."
Money issues have been an ongoing problem for the estranged couple.
Official records obtained by RadarOnline.com showed the IRS filed a federal tax lien against the estranged couple on April 11, accusing them of owing $1,147,834.67.
This development came after their lavish Georgia home narrowly avoided being sold off at a foreclosure auction due to them allegedly defaulting on their mortgage.
Zolciak, for her part, shared statements denying the reports and declaring that she was not leaving her home, explaining that it was all a misunderstanding to be sorted out.
RadarOnline.com has since reviewed the divorce petition filed by Biermann on May 8. The former NFL player has demanded primary custody of their four minor children as well as asked that child support be awarded to him on a temporary and permanent basis post-split.