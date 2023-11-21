Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Kid Calls Cops After 'Extremely Loud' Fight Reaches Boiling Point

Law enforcement sources said authorities were able to simmer down the tension after their arrival, according to TMZ.

RadarOnline.com has obtained bodycam footage from many of the recent police visits to the Biermann abode, which hit the market for $6 million in October amid their mounting financial woes and contentious divorce proceedings.

The animosity between the warring exes reached a boiling point in recent months after Kim called cops and accused Kroy of locking her out of their bedroom. He accused the Bravolebrity of making them financially destitute with her gambling while she fired back and said he needed to contribute more, also claiming he had been smoking marijuana.