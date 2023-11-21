Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Kid Calls Cops After 'Extremely Loud' Fight Reaches Boiling Point
One of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak and former NFL star Kroy Biermann's kids decided to call 911 after a fight between the two escalated while they have all remained under the same roof, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cops got a call to the estranged couple's Georgia mansion on Monday night following an "extremely loud" verbal domestic dispute between the exes.
Law enforcement sources said authorities were able to simmer down the tension after their arrival, according to TMZ.
RadarOnline.com has obtained bodycam footage from many of the recent police visits to the Biermann abode, which hit the market for $6 million in October amid their mounting financial woes and contentious divorce proceedings.
The animosity between the warring exes reached a boiling point in recent months after Kim called cops and accused Kroy of locking her out of their bedroom. He accused the Bravolebrity of making them financially destitute with her gambling while she fired back and said he needed to contribute more, also claiming he had been smoking marijuana.
"Their friends are saying enough is enough," said a source. "These kids don't deserve it. All they want is for their parents to stop fighting."
As they continue proceedings and deny the others' claims, the former Don't Be Tardy stars have been ordered by the court to keep their distance at home. Kroy has been staying in the primary bedroom while Kim resides in the basement and nanny suite.
Kim and Kroy ignited rumors they are reconciling by celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary at Mezza Luna Pasta and Seafood, but it appears their freshly-amicable relationship has since taken a turn again.
- Shattered Home: Kim Zolciak Accuses Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann of Locking Her Designer Bags & Jewelry in Safe, Exes Instructed by Cops to 'Remain Civil' in Front of Their Kids
- Read The Bombshell Police Report: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Divorce Drama Reaches All-Time High as Exes Duke It Out at Home
- Domestic Diss: Police Dispatched to Kim Zolciak's Home After 911 Caller Reports ANOTHER 'Verbal Altercation'
A lawyer for the former athlete previously told RadarOnline.com that Kroy is proceeding with the divorce after his second filing at the end of August despite rumors they would be giving their marriage another shot. The exes tied the knot back in November 2011.
Kim and Kroy first filed for divorce in May stating that their relationship was "irretrievably broken," per the docs.
"He is moving forward and will be attending their upcoming status conference in which he will be asking the court to order the sale of the marital residence," Marlys A. Bergstrom told us.
Kim later filed a motion to dismiss Kroy's second divorce petition on September 25. "Contrary to the claims made in the Petition for Divorce, the parties have engaged in marital sexual relations on multiple occasions since the filing of the Petition for Divorce," she claimed in docs, "and most recently on or about September 7, 2023."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Over the weekend, both were spotted out separately sans-wedding ring after the latest domestic dispute.