Dwight Howard Demands Child Support For 13-Year-Old Daughter Be Terminated as He Fights Ex Tiffany Render for Primary Custody
Ex-NBA star Dwight Howard demanded his child support obligations for his 13-year-old daughter be terminated as he fights to strip his ex-girlfriend Tiffany Render of custody.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Howard asked that he no longer have to pay the $3k per month in support for his daughter Layla Lo’Ren Howard.
As we first reported, recently, Howard filed a petition to modify the custody arrangement he hashed out with Render they reached earlier this year.
The deal was reached after Howard took Render back to court to lower his child support obligations. The former basketball star had been paying Render $12k per month but said there had been a “substantial change” in his income.
The parties agreed to lower the amount down to $3k. The deal said Render would have primary custody of Layla with Howard having visitation.
However, in his new petition, Howard accused Render of violating their deal by moving Layla from Georgia to Florida without notifying him.
He accused his ex-girlfriend of moving in July 2023 which violated the provision in their agreement that allowed him to have a say in his child’s education.
Howard said Render had been refusing to allow him to see Layla. In addition, he claimed his daughter had been filming inappropriate TikTok videos that featured her “flipping off” the camera and making “sexually inappropriate gestures.”
The NBA star even accused Render of exploiting their child by allowing her to appear in a recent reality show. His lawyer listed the show as Real Housewives of Orlando, but all signs point to him meaning the new show, Basketball Wives Orlando.
As a result, Howard said the court should not only award him primary custody but cut off Render’s child support. Render has yet to respond to the petition.
Howard and Render have had minimal issues over the years, and she has not spoken negatively about him publicly.
As we first reported, Howard was sued by a man named Stephen Harper over an alleged assault at the NBA legend’s Georgia mansion.
Harper claimed to have met Howard online. He said they exchanged sexual texts for months before finally meeting up in July 2021.
Harper claimed the two started getting intimate when Howard brought out an unexpected guest. The guest was a man dressed as a woman named “Kitty.”
In his lawsuit, Harper said Howard performed oral sex on him without permission and then forced him to perform the same act on him. Harper said this all went down while Kitty had his way with Howard.
Harper demanded damages for the alleged assault. Howard denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
He admitted to having sex with Harper and Kitty but said the encounter was consensual. A judge has yet to rule.