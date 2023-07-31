Dwight Howard’s Assault Accuser Submits Uber Receipt as Evidence in Court Battle With Ex-Lakers Star

Dwight Howard’s accuser Stephen Harper believes he has evidence that will help prove his allegations against the ex-NBA star, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Harper has provided the court with a copy of his Uber receipt from July 19, 2021.

The alleged receipt shows him leaving from an address in the city of Fairburn, Georgia at 1:21 AM. His driver took him to an address in the city of Suwanee. The address listed on the alleged receipt is Howard’s estate in Georgia. The trip costs Harper $71.98.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, Harper sued Howard for an alleged assault and battery. In his complaint, Harper claimed he met the ex-NBA star on Instagram on May 29, 2021. He said he sent a direct message to Howard with his cell phone number.

Howard allegedly text Harper with the devil emoji. The suit said the two continued talking for months. Howard told Harper he was “into freaky” sexual content and that he wanted to see Mr. Harper’s nudes and “c—shots,” the suit claimed. Harper included screenshots of the alleged text convo which show Howard telling him, “Now I want you to know I’m not like gay or anything. I’m just a lil nasty sometimes. Ion wanna offend you.”

In the screenshots, Harper told Howard he did not mind telling him they were both adults. “From May of 2021 through July of 2021, Mr. Harper and [Howard] continued to exchange text messages, several of which included sexually explicit content, such as photographs and videos," the suit read. He said Howard asked him to come over to his Georgia home on July 19, 2021. The basketball pro allegedly told Harper his son was asleep.

Harper said he called Uber to pick him up. While on the way, he claimed Howard asked him if he wanted to have a threesome with a “dude” or a “girl.” In the suit, Harper claimed he told Howard he was not interested in having a threesome. The accuser said he showed up to Howard’s home and they started engaging in “consensual kissing.”

The two allegedly talked for 40 minutes inside Howard’s bedroom before another man dressed as a woman entered the room. The man called himself “Kitty,” the suit claimed. Harper said Howard wanted him to have a threesome with Kitty but he objected. The accuser claimed Kitty began performing oral sex on the ex-NBA star. Harper said he was uncomfortable but tried to remain calm. He claimed Howard began to rub his thigh and stroke his “penis through his underwear.”

The accuser said he was upset and asked him to stop. He claimed Howard proceeded to tell him he was “going to do whatever” and he was “going to like it.” “Defendant stood up (towering over Mr. Harper), grabbed Mr. Harper by the thighs, forcibly removed Mr. Harper’s underwear, held Mr. Harper down, and performed nonconsensual oral sex on Mr. Harper,” the suit read. “Mr. Harper was in fear of imminent bodily harm when he was pinned down and forced to remain in place while Defendant continued to sexually assault him.”

Harper said Howard stopped performing oral sex on him when he realized he wasn’t aroused. Moments later, Howard allegedly ordered Harper to his bed. The suit claimed Kitty started having intercourse with Howard while the ex-NBA star allegedly forced Harper to perform oral sex.

Harper said he felt “extremely violated” after the incident. He attempted to call an Uber but Howard allegedly told him Kitty would take him home. The lawsuit accused Howard of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment.

Howard has denied the accusations. He claimed he was “not even that type of person” during an interview with Angle Yee. As RadarOnline.com first reported, on top of Harper's lawsuit, the basketball star was sued by his ex-butler after Howard allegelly accused him of stealing a $250k engagement ring.

On top of that, his neighbor filed a lawsuit claiming she was injured after running into one of Howard's cows on the road.