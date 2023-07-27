Dwight Howard’s Former Butler Sues After Ex-Lakers Star Accuses Him of Stealing $250k Engagement Ring

Dwight Howard was slapped with a lawsuit by his former employee who claimed the ex-NBA star not only failed to pay him proper wages but also falsely accused him of stealing a $250k engagement ring, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Louis Pellegrino, 38, sued Howard and the basketball pro’s company 12-Bray LLC.

12-Bray manages and operates Howard’s personal residences (including his Georgia estate), personal properties, businesses, and employees in several states, according to the suit. In 2020, Pellegrino was looking for a new job after welcoming a newborn. His mother had previously worked as a nanny for Howard and 12-Bray.

Pellegrino started working for Howard in January 2020, according to the suit. He claimed there was no butler or security employed at the Estate, so he was “tasked with providing butler/concierge, security, shopping, car/property maintenance, shipping, pet-care, and pool duties, as well as other personal duties and assignments from Howard and Estate guests.” The employee said he was often given “menial tasks” like setting up video games, serving tea, or retrieving food for guests. He said Howard agreed to pay him $750 per week during a probationary period. Pellegrino claimed his pay was supposed to increase to $80k annually.

Pellegrino said he was a star employee during his time working for Howard. “Howard routinely praised Pellegrino for excellent professional performance and being a “jack-of-all-trade”—referring to the multitude of butler/concierge services Pellegrino provided at the Estate,” the suit read.

Pellegrino said due to “the overwhelming responsibilities” he was required to live at Howard’s estate.He claimed that he was “forced to remain at the Estate 24 hours, 7 days per week, except when Pellegrino left the Estate to perform other duties for 12-Bray and Howard, including, but not limited to, shopping, car maintenance, and/or shipping items for Howard. Therefore, Pellegrino worked approximately 20 hours per day and 140 hours per week.”

The ex-employee said despite his hard work, Howard refused to pay him the agreed-upon salary after the probationary period. “Often, Howard responded that Pellegrino would be paid as promised once Howard changed banks and accountants. However, Howard and 12-Bray never compensated Pellegrino at the agreed-upon annual salary and/or FLSA-mandated rates,” Pellegrino's lawsuit alleged. In addition, Pellegrino claimed Howard created a “hostile” work environment while defaming him.

He claimed that Howard became upset after learning Pellegrino was friends with one of his exes, Melissa Rios. Pellegrino claimed Howard started telling Estate guests and co-workers to watch out and that they could not trust him. He said the ex-NBA star even disclosed information concerning his private personal relationships.

The ex-employee said Howard never raised any performance issues to him but instead gossiped behind his back. Things took a turn when, “following an out-of-control late night party, Howard began to target and blame Pellegrino for any and all incidents occurring at the Estate.” During the pandemic, Pellegrino said Howard invited his fiancé Te’A Cooper, the mothers of his various children, so-called friends, and other associates to reside at the estate. He said approximately 30 people had unfettered access to the property. “Without cause or justification, Howard falsely accused Pellegrino of theft,” the suit read. The ex-employee said he was told to retrieve a $250k engagement ring from a Rolls Royce Cullinan and take the ring to a jeweler for repair.

Pellegrino said he went to the drive but could not find the ring. He informed Howard who then told him to look in his room. The former employee said he spent a week searching for the ring to no avail. Pellegrino said Howard decided to blame him instead of filing an insurance claim.

Despite the accusation, Pellegrino said Howard continued to allow him to handle his jewelry. He claims to have been instructed to obtain a replacement engagement ring worth $90k, repair a Rolex owned by Howard’s mother and manage other jewelry worth $1.5 million. Eventually, Pellegrino said he complained about Howard not paying him the $80k annually to the basketball pro’s assistant, Joyce. She allegedly advised him to stop bringing up the issue. Pellegrino said he was terminated on January 26, 2022. Following the decision, Pellegrino said Howard continued to defame him by accusing him of stealing the engagement ring.

“Moreover, Howard falsely accused Pellegrino of engaging in a secret relationship with Cooper,” the suit claimed. Pellegrino said he fired off a letter to Howard’s lawyer demanding his unpaid wages but was ignored. The lawsuit accused Howard of failing to pay him his accurate wages or any overtime pay. He demanded unspecified damages for the wages and alleged severe emotional distress he has suffered.

In response, Howard denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He argued he did not breach any contractual obligations to the ex-employee. “To the extent [Pellegrino] worked more than his scheduled hours, he did so without [Howards’] actual or constructive knowledge and in violation of [Howards’] policies,” his lawyer argued.

Further, he said any actions taken against Pellegrino were taken in good faith and without malice. In regard to the alleged defamation, Howard said the claim is “barred because the statements allegedly concerning the Plaintiff do not constitute libel or slander nor are such statements defamatory.” Howard has demanded the entire lawsuit be dismissed. The case is ongoing.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, Howard was sued for assault by a man he allegedly met on Instagram. In addition, the ex-NBA star has been dealing with a separate lawsuit brought by a neighbor who claimed she was injured after driving into one of Howard’s cows.