Dwight Howard's Neighbor Sues Ex-NBA Star After Crashing Into His Cow Outside Georgia Farm By: Ryan Naumann Jul. 26 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Dwight Howard was slapped with a lawsuit by his neighbor in Georgia — after she ran into one of the ex-NBA star’s cows while driving, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Howard’s neighbor Teresa Nickerson has demanded damages for the alleged incident that took place on March 10, 2020.

Howard purchased the 700-acre farm in 2017. He said he planned to retire on the property, which is home to many animals, including cows. The ex-NBA star owns a separate compound nearby. In court documents, Nickerson explained that, on the day in question, she was driving her car near Howard’s farm on a public road.

She said while driving she collided with a cow. She said the animal was owned by Howard who had “permitted his livestock (cows) to run at large on or to stray upon the public roads of this state and other property.” The suit claimed, “This collision occurred because of the negligence of Dwight David Howard, II in failing to keep his livestock contained to his farm and off the public highways of the State of Georgia.”

As a result, Nickerson said she was seriously injured. The neighbor said she racked up medical bills totaling $2,418.66 due to Howard’s alleged negligence. “Nickerson is entitled to recover damages from Dwight David Howard, II for medical expenses, and other actual damages to the extent permitted by law,” her lawyer argued adding his client also deserved damages for past and future pain and suffering.

The lawsuit claimed Howard, who was playing in the NBA at the time the lawsuit was filed, did not have the time to “nor the acumen to raise and keep livestock on a farm.” “Livestock belonging to Dwight David Howard, II has repeatedly escaped the enclosures on his Oglethorpe County farm,” the neighbor claimed. “Despite knowing livestock such as cattle will stray if not properly fenced, watered and fed, Dwight David Howard, II has repeatedly allowed his livestock to stray from the Oglethorpe County farm, including on March 10, 2020,” the suit read.

The neighbor said despite Howard knowing the risk of injury or death, Howard “repeatedly allowed his livestock to stray from” his farm, causing unnecessary risk of injury or death” to others. In response, Howard argued he did not personally own the farm but rather it was purchased through an LLC named 2989 Holdings.

As a result, Howard argued the case should have been brought against the company and not him personally. The case has dragged on for over a year but remains active. As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, Howard was hit with a separate lawsuit accusing him of assaulting a man he allegedly met on Instagram.