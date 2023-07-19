Ex-Lakers Star Dwight Howard Sued For Assault and Battery By Man He Allegedly Met on Instagram, Accuser Using Texts as Evidence

Dwight Howard has been slapped with a lawsuit accusing him of assaulting a man he met on Instagram and attempting to force him to have a threesome, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a man named Stephen Harper has filed a lawsuit filled with wild claims against the NBA star — including alleged assault and battery.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

RadarOnline.com has attempted to seek comment from Howard. He has not yet responded. In the lawsuit, Harper claims he reached out to Howard on Instagram on May 29, 2021, via his "secondary Instagram account." He claimed to have sent his cell phone number. Harper claimed that Howard responded to his Instagram message by texting him the devil emoji. The two then continued texting.

Article continues below advertisement

During their conversation, Howard allegedly asked Harper who he was messaging, to which Harper responded by “providing his name and sending [Howard] his main Instagram account information.” “After viewing Mr. Harper’s Primary Account, [Howard] indicated that [Howard] was waiting on [Mr. Harper] to send pics.” Harper claimed Howard told him he was “into freaky” sexual content and that he wanted to see Mr. Harper’s nudes and “c—shots,” the suit alleged. Screenshots of the alleged convo also showed Howard telling Harper, “Now I want you to know I’m not like gay or anything. I’m jus a lil nasty sometimes. Ion wanna offend you.”

Article continues below advertisement

Harper said the conversing went on, which led to them talking about meeting up in the summer. “From May of 2021 through July of 2021, Mr. Harper and [Howard] continued to exchange text messages, several of which included sexually explicit content, such as photographs and videos," the suit read. The suit said Howard contacted Harper on July 19, 2021, to tell him he was “thinking about that meat.” He allegedly told Harper he wanted him to come to his Georgia home.

Article continues below advertisement

Howard allegedly told Harper that his son was asleep, but he was alone. The wild lawsuit said Howard told Harper he would have to leave before everyone woke up. Harper said he took an Uber to Howard’s home. While en route, he claimed Howard texted him asking if Harper wanted to have a threesome with a “dude” or a “girl.”

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Harper said he did not wish to have a threesome but showed up at the home. He claimed the two went to Howard’s bedroom where they removed their clothes and “engaged in consensual kissing.” He said they talked for about 40 minutes before the NBA star “steered the conversation back to one of a sexual nature.” Harper said he noticed Howard on his phone texting someone. A few minutes later, he said a man arrived dressed as a woman and called themselves “Kitty.”

The suit alleged that Howard wanted Harper to have a threesome with Kitty. He claimed to have told Howard he wanted to leave but the NBA star convinced him to stay. Harper wasn't done with his wild claims. He claimed Kitty then turned on a pornographic film and began performing oral sex on Howard. Harper said he was uncomfortable but attempted to remain calm.

Article continues below advertisement

The suit claimed Howard began to rub Harper’s thigh and stoke his “penis through his underwear.” Harper said he looked at Howard and shook his head “no” and verbally told him “no.” Despite his alleged protest, Harper said Howard continued. Harper said he told Howard to stop which led to him becoming angry.

Article continues below advertisement

Harper said Howard told him he was “going to do whatever” and he was “going to like it.” He claimed he feared that Howard and Kitty would harm him if he resisted the sexual advances.

“Defendant stood up (towering over Mr. Harper), grabbed Mr. Harper by the thighs, forcibly removed Mr. Harper’s underwear, held Mr. Harper down, and performed nonconsensual oral sex on Mr. Harper,” the suit read. “Mr. Harper was in fear of imminent bodily harm when he was pinned down and forced to remain in place while Defendant continued to sexually assault him.” Harper said Howard stopped after he realized Harper was not becoming sexually aroused. He claimed he was ordered to come to Howard’s bed.

Article continues below advertisement

The suit alleged, once there, Kitty “anally penetrated” Howard while Howard grabbed his head and shoved his penis into Harper’s mouth. Harper claimed after the men were finished, he immediately put on his clothes and called an Uber. He said he felt “extremely violated and humiliated and was in complete shock.”

In the suit, Harper claimed he tried to leave the home, but Howard demanded Kitty drive him home. The lawsuit accused Howard of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment. In the past, Howard has denied being gay despite accusations. He has 5 children with multiple women.