'Basketball Wives' Star Royce Reed Goes on Tirade Against Ex Dwight Howard, Claims He Asked Her to be 'Matriarch' of 'Polygamy Quest'

Howard displayed how he motivated his kids in a series of clips he posted on July 6.

"In the process of being GREAT it's going to be laughs, frowns, smiles, tears, blood, and sweat but that's what is needed for us to succeed as individuals and also collectively as a family," the famed center wrote in part. "I'm just teaching my kids what it means to be resilient, to be determined and to have discipline."

Reed followed up with a comment on The Shade Room's Instagram post and addressed her previous child neglect charges, for which she pleaded not guilty.