'Basketball Wives' Star Royce Reed Goes on Tirade Against Ex Dwight Howard, Claims He Asked Her to be 'Matriarch' of 'Polygamy Quest'
Reality star Royce Reed blasted her former NBA star ex Dwight Howard as "evil" and claimed he asked her to be the "matriarch" in his "polygamy quest," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Basketball Wives alum blasted her former flame, with whom she shares a 15-year-old son, after he took to social media with videos of himself training his children. "Not someone PRETENDING to be a parent for 1 day out of 365 for the cameras. Don't make Thursdays turn into Truth Thursday," Reed warned.
Howard displayed how he motivated his kids in a series of clips he posted on July 6.
"In the process of being GREAT it's going to be laughs, frowns, smiles, tears, blood, and sweat but that's what is needed for us to succeed as individuals and also collectively as a family," the famed center wrote in part. "I'm just teaching my kids what it means to be resilient, to be determined and to have discipline."
Reed followed up with a comment on The Shade Room's Instagram post and addressed her previous child neglect charges, for which she pleaded not guilty.
"Y'all fall for it every time," she said of Howard, claiming it was an act her ex was putting on for the cameras. "While y'all constantly out here pointing fingers at me, understand there's a reason why."
"Fully TRIGGERED because they have no idea what this man is doing to all of us behind closed doors. Think I'm lying, I have videos and texts. I keep everything," she wrote.
Reed alleged that he asked her to be a "matriarch in his polygamy quest," claiming she did not agree. "There's another reason he got mad. I deserve better. Have a great day."
The VH1 alum shut down naysayers who thought she was lying, stating she had receipts. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Howard for comment.
Howard, meanwhile, returned to Instagram with a message about fatherhood on Friday, saying there is "no feeling greater" in what some perceived as a response to Reed.
He added in his caption, "We have fun together, we push each other, and we protect each other because we are all we got 🤞🏾❤️ … bet this won't go viral."