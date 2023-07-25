'I’m Not Even That Type of Person': Dwight Howard Denies He Assaulted Man Who He Allegedly Met Online
Dwight Howard reacted to the accusations he assaulted a man who claimed they met on Instagram. The 37-year-old ex-Los Angeles Lakers player denied he battered anyone, claiming he's "not even that type of person," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Howard's denial comes one week after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that he was sued for assault and battery by a male who claimed the athlete pressured him into having a threesome with a man dressed as a woman. The accuser provided text messages, Instagram DMs, and an Uber receipt that he said backed up his allegations.
It's important to note that RadarOnline.com reached out to Howard multiple times for comment.
Howard broke his silence about the lawsuit on Tuesday while appearing on Way Up With Angela Yee.
"I didn’t react. Assault and Battery? Ya’ll been around me for how long… I have never in my life assaulted or hurt anyone," the basketball star insisted.
"I’m not even that type of person. So, when I see allegations and accusations online about whatever people have said I’ve done. I don’t pay attention to them," Howard stated.
"It doesn’t hurt but it makes me feel for my children," he told Angela Yee. "It’s not about all the crap about me, my kids and their moms. My son doesn’t need to see that."
In the lawsuit exhibits obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, Howard's Instagram handle and blue checkmark were on display. According to Stephen Harper, the two met on the social media site when the accuser slid into the basketball star's DMs using his “secondary Instagram account" on May 29, 2021, before allegedly exchanging numbers and sending each other spicy texts.
On July 19, Howard allegedly texted Harper he was "thinking about that meat" and invited him to his home.
On the way to Howard's alleged home, the basketball star reportedly asked Harper, "U wanna have a 3 sum" to which the accuser responded no. According to Harper, after his alleged arrival, he said a man dressed as a woman called “Kitty" showed up.
In the lawsuit, Harper claimed Kitty turned on an adult film and performed oral sex on Howard before the latter made a move on him. The accuser claimed Howard grew angry when he verbally told him no.
“Defendant stood up (towering over Mr. Harper), grabbed Mr. Harper by the thighs, forcibly removed Mr. Harper’s underwear, held Mr. Harper down, and performed nonconsensual oral sex on Mr. Harper,” the suit read. “Mr. Harper was in fear of imminent bodily harm when he was pinned down and forced to remain in place while Defendant continued to sexually assault him.”
The suit also alleged Howard demanded Harper come to the bed. Harper claimed Kitty performed another sex act on the ex-NBA star while Howard allegedly shoved his penis into Harper's mouth.
The lawsuit accused Howard of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment. It's important to note that the athlete has never identified as gay or bisexual and has 5 children with multiple women.