'He's F------ Mentally Ill': Kim Zolciak Breaks Down After Explosive Spat With Kroy Biermann Over Divorce Captured in Bodycam Footage

The former outside linebacker told one cop he "wouldn't last a day in this house" before storming off.

The officer then went to chat with Zolciak, who was crying in the driver's seat of her car. As for what started the fight, she explained it was over their breakup, adding, "Cause I just want to get a divorce. I just want it to be over."

Zolciak vented that she couldn't take the stress of their tumultuous split any longer. "He's f----- mentally ill. Like for real, for real."

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star said she wasn't hurt in anyway, but was exhausted after hearing "screaming for hours."