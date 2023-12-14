'He's F------ Mentally Ill': Kim Zolciak Breaks Down After Explosive Spat With Kroy Biermann Over Divorce Captured in Bodycam Footage
Emotions were running high when cops arrived at Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Georgia mansion after getting a call from one of the estranged couple's kids during a red-hot spat between the exes on Nov. 20.
"He's just been screaming at me for two hours like a crazy person," Zolciak said while fighting back tears months after expressing fears that Biermann may be suffering from a traumatic brain injury as a result of his days playing in the NFL.
RadarOnline.com obtained bodycam footage that showed Biermann yelling at the top of his lungs in frustration over their strained relationship during their latest cop visit, claiming everything they had built together was "destroyed."
"There's nothing to do! You shouldn't even be here," Biermann shouted to one officer after the cop tried to deescalate the situation. "There is no money, there is no house, we're getting divorced one day and we're not the next," he continued.
The former outside linebacker told one cop he "wouldn't last a day in this house" before storming off.
The officer then went to chat with Zolciak, who was crying in the driver's seat of her car. As for what started the fight, she explained it was over their breakup, adding, "Cause I just want to get a divorce. I just want it to be over."
Zolciak vented that she couldn't take the stress of their tumultuous split any longer. "He's f----- mentally ill. Like for real, for real."
The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star said she wasn't hurt in anyway, but was exhausted after hearing "screaming for hours."
Zolciak made similar claims about her ex during a previous cop visit in May of this year, when she brought up NFL player Shane Dronett, a former player for the Falcons who took his own life in 2009 while suffering from paranoia, uncontrollable rage, and confusion, later determined to be triggered by chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
"He was a friend of mine," she told the officer who asked, "Are they doing CTE (tests) on him?" referring to Biermann.
"No! That's the f------ problem," she replied.
Biermann has not addressed her claims, but has accused Zolciak of having a gambling addiction that slowly chipped away at their union.
"The total in the marriage was about $1.5 million dollars," he said in past bodycam footage. "It's probably been going on for pretty much our entire marriage and it's gotten significantly worse."
RadarOnline.com can confirm that no arrest was made during their recent cop visit.
More recently, the former Don't Be Tardy stars were ordered by a Fulton County Superior Court Judge to complete mediation so they can come to a settlement in their divorce by January 31, 2024.