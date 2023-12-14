Diddy's Reality Show Scrapped at Hulu After Sexual Assault Lawsuits
Another one bites the dust. Sean "Diddy" Combs' project with Hulu has been scrapped after a fourth accuser stepped forward with sexual assault allegations against the music mogul, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A reality show allegedly centered around Diddy's family life has reportedly been put on ice indefinitely.
The show was being produced by James Corden’s production company Fulwell 73, with the working title Diddy+7, according to Variety, who broke the news on Wednesday.
The streaming service is the latest company to cut ties with the embattled Bad Boy Records founder.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — the Recording Academy is "evaluating" Diddy's 2024 Grammy Award attendance, with a spokesperson telling us they are taking the accusations "very seriously."
Diddy, 54, is nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album for The Love Album: Off The Grid.
"We are taking this matter very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves," the Recording Academy told RadarOnline.com on Monday, adding they are only discussing his attendance and not his nomination.
As this outlet reported, Diddy was sued by a fourth accuser, who claimed he gang-raped her when she was in high school. The rapper has been accused by four women — including his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie — of various allegations of rape, abuse, sex trafficking, and more.
The three-time Grammy winner's empire has been crumbling since Cassie filed her explosive $30 million lawsuit, which he quickly settled.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Macy's ditched his Sean John clothing label, breaking their nearly two-decade-long partnership. Days later, Diddy was dropped by the charter school he helped create and temporarily stepped down as chairman of his media company, Revolt.
Last weekend, Rolling Stone confirmed that 18 brands on Empower Global have also stopped working with Diddy. The billionaire businessman denied the allegations against him, claiming that his accusers are out for a payday.
“Enough is enough,” Diddy posted on his social media last week.
“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” Diddy contined. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”
Diddy vowed to fight against the accusations.
“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” he continued. “I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”