Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Diddy
Exclusive Details

Diddy's Reality Show Scrapped at Hulu After Sexual Assault Lawsuits

diddy speaks out after lawsuits denies claims statement
Source: MEGA

Several companies have cut ties with the embattled rapper.

By:

Dec. 13 2023, Published 8:13 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Another one bites the dust. Sean "Diddy" Combs' project with Hulu has been scrapped after a fourth accuser stepped forward with sexual assault allegations against the music mogul, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A reality show allegedly centered around Diddy's family life has reportedly been put on ice indefinitely.

Article continues below advertisement
rap mogul sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

Diddy's reality show at Hulu has allegedly been put on ice indefinitely.

The show was being produced by James Corden’s production company Fulwell 73, with the working title Diddy+7, according to Variety, who broke the news on Wednesday.

The streaming service is the latest company to cut ties with the embattled Bad Boy Records founder.

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com broke the story — the Recording Academy is "evaluating" Diddy's 2024 Grammy Award attendance, with a spokesperson telling us they are taking the accusations "very seriously."

Diddy, 54, is nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album for The Love Album: Off The Grid.

diddy grammys
Source: MEGA

The Recording Academy is considering taking Diddy's Grammys invitation away.

Article continues below advertisement

"We are taking this matter very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves," the Recording Academy told RadarOnline.com on Monday, adding they are only discussing his attendance and not his nomination.

As this outlet reported, Diddy was sued by a fourth accuser, who claimed he gang-raped her when she was in high school. The rapper has been accused by four women — including his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie — of various allegations of rape, abuse, sex trafficking, and more.

MORE ON:
Diddy

The three-time Grammy winner's empire has been crumbling since Cassie filed her explosive $30 million lawsuit, which he quickly settled.

RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Macy's ditched his Sean John clothing label, breaking their nearly two-decade-long partnership. Days later, Diddy was dropped by the charter school he helped create and temporarily stepped down as chairman of his media company, Revolt.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy grammys main
Source: MEGA

Last weekend, Rolling Stone confirmed that 18 brands on Empower Global have also stopped working with Diddy. The billionaire businessman denied the allegations against him, claiming that his accusers are out for a payday.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

“Enough is enough,” Diddy posted on his social media last week.

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” Diddy contined. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”

Diddy vowed to fight against the accusations.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” he continued. “I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.