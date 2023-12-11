Your tip
Grammys 'Evaluating' Diddy's 2024 Award Invite Following Sexual Assault Allegations

diddy grammys main
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 11 2023, Updated 3:52 p.m. ET

The Recording Academy is "evaluating" Diddy's 2024 award attendance — but has no comment about his nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album — telling RadarOnline.com exclusively that they are taking the accusations "very seriously."

"We are taking this matter very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves," the Recording Academy told RadarOnline.com on Monday. A spokesperson for the music society later clarified that they were only talking about his invitation and not his nomination.

The rapper, 54, is nominated for The Love Album: Off The Grid.

diddy grammys
Source: MEGA

Diddy has won 3 Grammys and scored a 2024 nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album.

This comes after Diddy was sued by a fourth accuser, who claimed he gang-raped her when she was in high school. The Bad Boys Records founder has been accused by four women — including his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie — of various allegations of rape, abuse, sex trafficking, and more.

RadarOnline.com reached out to the Recording Academy after women's rights group UltraViolet called on the music society to rescind its 2024 nomination and Diddy's invitation to the upcoming show.

“We are deeply disturbed and concerned by the recent allegations of sexual abuse, sex trafficking of a minor and domestic violence made against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs over the past three weeks,” UltraViolet's Campaign Director, Elisa Batista, told RadarOnline.com on Friday. “The gravity of the allegations against Combs underscore the ongoing need for accountability — and that the #MeToo movement is relevant and badly needed more than ever.”

diddy grammys
Source: MEGA

Diddy walked the 2023 award red carpet with his children in tow.

“The graphic allegations against Combs are a sobering reminder that survivors deserve better. Shame on Sean Combs for trying to discredit these women; shame on the music and entertainment industries for enabling men who weaponize their wealth and power to sexually abuse young women and girls," the statement continued.

“We will always stand with and believe survivors. Full Stop.”

The three-time Grammy winner's empire began to crumble when Cassie filed a $30 million lawsuit against him, which he quickly settled.

RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Macy's ditched his Sean John clothing label, breaking their nearly 20-year partnership. Days later, Diddy was dropped by the charter school he helped create and temporarily stepped down as chairman of his media company, Revolt.

diddy speaks out after lawsuits denies claims statement
Source: MEGA

Several brands have severed ties to Sean 'Diddy' Combs following the accusations.

Over the weekend, Rolling Stone confirmed that 18 brands on Empower Global have also cut ties with Diddy following the accusations.

RadarOnline.com also tried contacting BET about possibly revoking Diddy's Lifetime Achievement Award that he was presented with last year, but our attempts were ignored.

As for the rapper, he denied the disturbing allegations, claiming that the women want a payday.

a look at diddys legal troubles before recent cassie lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Diddy denied the accusations, claiming his accuser want a payday.

“Enough is enough,” the billionaire posted on his social media.

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” Diddy contined. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”

Diddy vowed to fight against the accusations.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” he continued. “I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

