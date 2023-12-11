Grammys 'Evaluating' Diddy's 2024 Award Invite Following Sexual Assault Allegations

The Recording Academy is "evaluating" Diddy's 2024 award attendance — but has no comment about his nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album — telling RadarOnline.com exclusively that they are taking the accusations "very seriously."

"We are taking this matter very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves," the Recording Academy told RadarOnline.com on Monday. A spokesperson for the music society later clarified that they were only talking about his invitation and not his nomination.

The rapper, 54, is nominated for The Love Album: Off The Grid.