Chris Wallace's CNN Ratings Continue to Plummet as He Faces Criticism Over Taylor Swift Comments
Chris Wallace’s ratings dropped by more than 50% as the CNN host criticized TIME for naming Taylor Swift the magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year, RadarOnline.com can report.
Wallace slammed TIME over the weekend after the magazine officially announced that Swift, 33, was 2023’s Person of the Year on Wednesday.
“Taylor Swift found a way to transcend borders and be a source of light,” the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Sam Jacobs, wrote last week. “Swift is the rare person who is both the writer and hero of her own story.”
But according to the struggling CNN host, TIME only gave Swift the Person of the Year cover as a “marketing play.”
“To me, it sure looks like a pure marketing play for a magazine that used to have a circulation of more than 4 million and is now down to a little more than 1 million,” he said during Saturday’s episode of The Chris Wallace Show.
While Wallace slammed TIME for naming Swift its 2023 Person of the Year, Nielsen data from the CNN host's last five shows found that Wallace himself has lost more than 50% of his viewers in the all-important 25-54 demographic.
According to the Nielson data released on Sunday, Wallace only garnered 60,000 viewers aged 25-54 on December 2 compared to the 122,000 viewers he garnered on November 4. That is a 51% drop.
The Chris Wallace Show’s ratings also dropped by a devastating 12% among all the program’s viewers.
Where Wallace garnered 620,000 viewers on November 4, he only managed to bring in 543,000 on December 2.
Meanwhile, Wallace also came under fire from some of his guests for his controversial remarks about Swift and TIME on Saturday.
“Let me be clear from the jump: I like Taylor Swift,” he said. “Although I prefer her earlier songs like You Belong with Me to some of her more recent stuff.”
“And I understand she has a huge cultural and economic force,” Wallace continued. “But when TIME magazine this week named her its Person of the Year, I thought, oh, please.”
Journalist Kara Swisher admonished Wallace for his controversial take. Lulu Garcia-Navarro demanded that the CNN host remove his Swifty bracelet.
“What is the issue with her? They do this all the time,” Swisher argued. “And the last thing is media trying to attract an audience. You’re kidding me.”
“Of course they’re trying to attract an audience,” she added. “And she is someone lots of people really like and have consumed a lot of her content.”
"I do not think it was a good article," Garcia-Navarro chimed in. "That said, I do think you need to give your Swifty bracelet back."
Wallace’s controversial remarks about Swift and TIME on Saturday came less than one week after the CNN host came under fire for telling actor Adam Driver that he doesn't “look like a typical movie star.”