‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey’s Ex-Husband Peter Thomas’ Miami Restaurant Facing Eviction AGAIN, Landlord Demands $505k

Thomas’ Bar One has been open since 2019. As we first reported, last year, Bentley Bay sued Thomas’ company after it allegedly failed to pay rent and other fees on the waterfront location.

The company said that in 2020, Bar One agreed to pay $270k in unpaid rent and other charges to avoid eviction. One of the provisions of the deal was if any check provided by Bar One was returned for insufficient funds, the entire deal would be called off.