‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey’s Ex-Husband Peter Thomas’ Miami Restaurant Facing Eviction AGAIN, Landlord Demands $505k

Source: MEGA; @PETERTHOMASHOA/INSTAGRAM
By:

Dec. 11 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas’ Miami restaurant was dragged back to court over an alleged massive debt owed to a landlord.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bentley Bay Retail, the landlord for Peter’s restaurant Bar One, demanded he cough up $505,134 immediately.

Source: MEGA

Thomas’ Bar One has been open since 2019. As we first reported, last year, Bentley Bay sued Thomas’ company after it allegedly failed to pay rent and other fees on the waterfront location.

The company said that in 2020, Bar One agreed to pay $270k in unpaid rent and other charges to avoid eviction. One of the provisions of the deal was if any check provided by Bar One was returned for insufficient funds, the entire deal would be called off.

Source: @PETERTHOMASHOA/INSTAGRAM

Peter outside Bar One.

In the 2022 lawsuit, Bentley Bay said Thomas’ company had submitted various payments that were returned for insufficient funds and claimed the debt owed swelled as the months passed. As a result, it demanded Bar One pay $422k in unpaid rent, outstanding costs, utility charges, and sales tax owed.

In response, Thomas’ company demanded the lawsuit be thrown out. It denied all allegations of wrongdoing and said any money owed had been paid.

In a new filing, Bentley Bay said they reached a private deal with Thomas in May 2023 where he agreed to pay $470k but failed to pay the amount owed.

Source: @PETERTHOMASHOA/INSTAGRAM

Peter has faced financial issues for years.

The landlord demanded Thomas be ordered to cough up the funds or his company be evicted.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on top of the Bar One drama, Thomas was sued personally in a separate lawsuit over another planned restaurant named 1 Society.

Source: MEGA

Thomas revealed plans to open the “upscale supper club” in 2022 and said he would invest $3 million in the project.

The project never took off and the landlord for the spot where 1 Society was to be located sued Thomas over unpaid rent.

The business was ordered to turn over the keys to the landlord and vacate the premises.

