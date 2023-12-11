Raven-Symoné's Brother Dies at 31 After Years-Long Colon Cancer Battle
Raven-Symoné's brother, Blaize Pearman, 31, has died after a two-year battle with colon cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Raven, 38, shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram video on Monday, revealing he quietly passed away last month.
The actress began the video address to her 2.4 million Instagram followers with sincere gratitude for all of "the amazing birthday wishes" that she received over the weekend after turning 38 on Sunday.
"I want to thank everybody for the amazing birthday wishes yesterday. Truly, I love you guys," a somber Raven said as she touched her hand to her heart. "It was a little bittersweet for me, to be honest, because last month I lost my brother Blaize."
"He was battling colon cancer for about two years and he's in a better place now."
"He's loved and missed," Raven continued as she noted, "The emotions have been waving in and out of my body and mind... family... have been a rollercoaster."
While sharing the devastating news, the actress further revealed that their birthdays were less than a week apart. "I love you, Blaize. His birthday is December 16 and forever will be," she stated.
"I love you guys. My family on Instagram, my family at home," Raven concluded the heartbreaking video. "You guys have been such an amazing support system and I love you all. Have a wonderful holiday season, I'll see you in the New Year with some new s---."
In the video's caption, Raven also hinted that she would be sharing more on her brother's birthday.
"Thank you the all the love yesterday. It was felt beyond. Hard to fully celebrate knowing that I’m here and he is not. More on Dec 16," Raven wrote.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Messages of support and condolences for the That's So Raven star poured in.
"I am so sorry. There are no words that can ease this kind of pain, but I hope you can find moments of peace and comfort in the weeks and months ahead. You and your family are in my prayers," commented fellow former Disney star Kiely Williams.
"I’m so sorry to hear this news. I loved spending time and getting to know your brother since he was a toddler…Sending love to your family and to everyone who loved Blaize," wrote actress Holly Robinson Peete.
Rest in Peace, Blaize.