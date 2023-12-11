Raven-Symoné's Brother Dies at 31 After Years-Long Colon Cancer Battle

The actress began the video address to her 2.4 million Instagram followers with sincere gratitude for all of "the amazing birthday wishes" that she received over the weekend after turning 38 on Sunday.

"I want to thank everybody for the amazing birthday wishes yesterday. Truly, I love you guys," a somber Raven said as she touched her hand to her heart. "It was a little bittersweet for me, to be honest, because last month I lost my brother Blaize."

"He was battling colon cancer for about two years and he's in a better place now."