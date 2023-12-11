Home > Misc 'Promises, Promises' Co-Produced by Charlotte Hendrickx, Screens at the Big Apple Film Festival in New York By: Radar Staff Dec. 11 2023, Published 1:43 p.m. ET

Charlotte Hendrickx, the versatile producer, actress, and entrepreneur, is showcasing her prowess in the film industry with her latest co-production, Promises, Promises. This compelling film, directed and written by Yunyi (Sophia) Zhu, offers audiences a captivating narrative that explores the cutthroat world of college cross-country athletics.

Article continues below advertisement

Promises, Promises follows the intense journey of a hardworking cross country athlete who, after missing the cutoff for the college championship team, resorts to sabotaging her top-ranked best friend in the most crucial race of their college careers. The film explores themes of rivalry, ambition, and the consequences of choices made in the pursuit of success. The film has recently enjoyed successful screenings at prestigious film festivals, including the Big Apple Film Festival in New York and the Silver Wave Film Festival in Canada. Audiences and critics alike have been captivated by the film's dynamic plot, powerful performances, and its exploration of the complex relationships within the competitive world of college athletics.

Promises, Promises has garnered further acclaim with its nomination in four categories at the Paladino D’Oro Sport Film Festival in Italy. The nominations include Best Fiction, Best Short, School Award, and University Award. This recognition speaks to the film's exceptional storytelling and the talent of its cast and crew. The vision behind Promises, Promises comes from the talented director and writer Yunyi (Sophia) Zhu. Her unique storytelling approach and keen understanding of the human experience have brought Charlotte Hendrickx's production to life in a way that resonates with audiences on a profound level.

Article continues below advertisement

Born and raised in Antwerp, Belgium, Charlotte Hendrickx's journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of extraordinary. Graduating with a degree in Human and Behavioral Sciences, Charlotte dedicated herself to the craft of acting, eventually expanding her repertoire to include producing. Her multifaceted talents have allowed her to thrive both in front of and behind the camera. While Promises, Promises continues to make a significant impact on the festival circuit, Charlotte Hendrickx remains tight-lipped about several upcoming international productions. Her ability to curate and bring diverse stories to life is a testament to her passion and commitment to the art of filmmaking.

Promises, Promises is not just a film; it's an experience that transcends the screen, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats.