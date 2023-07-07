‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey’s Ex-husband’s Restaurant Sued Over $35k Seafood Bill Amid Eviction Battle

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas’ Miami restaurant is facing new legal woes weeks after being sued for eviction, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Thomas’ Bar One has been slapped with 2 separate lawsuits on top of dealing with the landlord attempting to force the business out.

Source: mega

On May 12, Port Royale Trading Co. sued Bar One for breach of contract. The company claimed it delivered seafood products to the restaurant on May 13, 2022, but the invoices have yet to be paid. The invoices attached show multiple deliveries to Bar One. The first invoice included 24 lbs. of whole snapper and 8 lbs. of fresh-cut snapper. On the second, Port Royale delivered crabmeat, fresh-cut snapper, black tiger shrimp, seabass fillet, salmon, oysters, and white shrimp.

Source: mega

Port Royale said it’s owed $2,000.27. Around the same time, a company called 24/7 Seafood Distributor Corp. filed a separate lawsuit. The company said it sold seafood and other products to Bar One over time.

The suit read, “During the course of the business relationship Defendant has ordered seafood and other products from Plaintiff. Defendant, however, has failed to pay for all the invoices for the seafood and products sold.” Thomas has yet to respond to either lawsuit.

Source: peacock

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Thomas’ Bar One is being sued for eviction by its landlord. The company Bentley Bay Retail LLC accuses him of owing rent and other charges. Thomas has run Bar One since 2019. He planned on opening a separate restaurant called 1 Society. However, as we first reported, Thomas was involved in a messy legal battle with the landlord over 1 Society.

Source: mega

DTS DT Retail sued Thomas, his restaurant Bar One Miami Beach, and his separate business 1 Society. The company said Thomas leased one of their properties in February 2022. DTS accused Thomas of breaching the lease and failing to pay rent from October 2022. At the time the lawsuit was filed, DTS said the business owner owed $61k in back rent.

Thomas accused DTS of being in breach of contract first. The judge ended up ordering 1 Society to turn over the keys.