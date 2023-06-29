‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey’s Ex-husband Sued by Landlord Over Alleged Unpaid Rent on New Miami Restaurant

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas was slapped with a lawsuit accusing him of refusing to pay rent on his planned restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, in January, a company called DTS DT Retail sued Peter, his restaurant Bar One Miami Beach, and his separate business 1 Society.

Source: mega

Peter has run the successful Bar One Miami Beach since 2019. In 2022, Peter announced he was opening a new “upscale supper club” called 1 Society and planned to spend $3 million on the project.

The company formed for 1 Society has been dissolved and the restaurant never opened. In the lawsuit, DTS DT Retail said it was the owner and landlord of real property at Miami Central Station.

Source: mega

In February 2022, DTS leased property to Thomas for 1 Society. The agreement was to last for 120 months. In the suit, DTS accused Thomas of breaching the lease and failing to pay rent from October 2022. At the time the lawsuit was filed, DTS said the business owner owed $61k in back rent.

Further, DTS said Thomas breached other provisions of the deal by failing to produce the Tenant Plans within 30 days of the lease being executed. The company said Thomas refused to deliver possession of the property despite being put on notice of the breaches.

Source: Peter's Patio at Bar One Miami Beach @baronemiamibeach/instagram

DTS’ suit demanded Thomas vacate the property and pay the unpaid rent. Thomas and Bar One were sued because they were listed as Guarantors on the lease. In response, Thomas and Bar One denied all allegations of wrongdoing. They argued DTS breached the deal first by failing to provide “sufficient access to the premises.” He said DTS’ actions “excused his obligations under the he lease until the breach was cured.

DTS fired back claiming while Thomas and Bar One responded to the suit, 1 Society had failed to file an answer. A couple of weeks later, the judge presiding over the case entered judgment against 1 Society and ordered the premises be returned to DTS. The judge closed the entire case.

Source: bravo

Thomas and Bailey were married for seven years before getting divorced in 2017.