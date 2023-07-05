‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey’s Ex-husband Fighting to Save Miami Restaurant From Eviction
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas showed up to court to stop his Miami restaurant, Bar One, from being evicted over alleged unpaid rent, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Thomas recently responded to the lawsuit brought by Bar One’s landlord Bentley Bay Retail.
Thomas’ lawyer said, “From the inception of this action months ago, the parties have been in on-going negotiations over rent and deadlines for the same.”
The reality star asked the court for extra time to respond to the eviction demand. A response has yet to be filed and the case remains active in court.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, in the lawsuit, Bentley Bay Retail said Thomas leased the property where Bar One is located in 2018. The company said it has dealt with non-payment of rent from Thomas over the years.
To resolve outstanding debts, Bentley Bay Retail said Thomas signed a payment plan totaling in 2020, where he agreed to pay $270k to cover past-due bills.
Per the agreement, the deal would be void if any checks issued by Thomas were returned for insufficient funds. Bentley Bay said Thomas breached the deal by submitting various payments that were returned for insufficient funds.
The company said Thomas’ payments for July 2022, August 2022, September 2022, October 2022, and March 2023 were returned.
In the lawsuit, Bentley Bay Retail demanded $422k from Thomas in back rent, outstanding costs, utility charges, and sales tax. The landlord said it told Thomas he was in default in October 2022 — the same month they filed the lawsuit demanding Bar One vacate the premises.
However, the case stalled as Thomas started negotiations with Bentley Bay Retail to try and work things out. The landlord said the talks fell apart and want Bar One evicted immediately.
On social media, Thomas continues to promote Bar One and even had Love & Hip Hop star Safaree promoting an event at the bar this month.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Thomas faced another lawsuit over his planned “upscale supper club” restaurant, 1 Society. Thomas announced plans to open the spot in 2022. He leased a property but was sued over unpaid rent and his company was forced to hand over the keys.