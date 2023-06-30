'RHOA' Star Cynthia Bailey’s Ex-Husband's Miami Restaurant Sued For Eviction

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas’ Miami restaurant Bar One is being sued for eviction, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bar One Miami Beach, which Peter has run since 2019, was hit with a lawsuit by Bentley Bay Retail LLC.

In the complaint, Bentley Bay Retail said it is the landlord of the property where Bar One is located. Per the filing, the company said it entered into a commercial lease agreement with Thomas in 2018. The company said Thomas was previously sued for eviction over unpaid payments. However, the parties worked out a deal in 2020 where Bailey’s ex-husband agreed to pay any outstanding debts.

A copy of the settlement shows Bar One agreed to pay $270k to resolve all issues. Per the settlement, Bentley Bay Retail said Thomas’ company agreed if any checks were returned for insufficient funds, the deal would be void and Bar One would have to leave.

However, in the suit, the company said Thomas submitted various payments that were returned for insufficient funds (July 2022, August 2022, September 2022, October 2022, and March 2023). Bentley Bay Retail said Thomas owes them a total of $422k in rent, outstanding costs, utility charges, and sales taxes.

The suit said Thomas was notified in October 2022 that he was in default. This new lawsuit was filed the same month. However, the company said the case was delayed after Thomas began negotiation talks. The company said the negotiations were unsuccessful and now it wants Bar One out of the location immediately.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Thomas was sued personally in another recent lawsuit over another restaurant he planned to open. In 2022. Peter announced he was opening a new “upscale supper club” called 1 Society and planned to spend $3 million on the project.

A company called DTS DT Retail sued 1 Society over unpaid rent. Thomas argued the company had breached the lease but failing to provide him adequate access to the location. The judge ended up siding with the landlord and ordered 1 Society to hand over the keys.