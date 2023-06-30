Cynthia Bailey's Ex Parties in Miami as His Restaurant Faces Eviction

BBR, the landlord of the property where Bar One is located, said it entered into a commercial lease agreement with Thomas in 2018 and he has faced previous lawsuits for eviction over unpaid payments.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Bar One agreed to pay $270k to resolve all issues in a 2020 settlement.

Part of the settlement was that if checks were returned for insufficient funds, which allegedly happened in July 2022, August 2022, September 2022, October 2022, and March 2023, the deal would be void and Bar One would have to leave.