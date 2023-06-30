Your tip
Cynthia Bailey's Ex Parties in Miami as His Restaurant Faces Eviction

cynthiabailey peter pp
Source: mega;@peterthomashoa/instagram
Jun. 30 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband Peter Thomas has been living it up in Miami as his local restaurant, Bar One, faces eviction.

On June 29, Thomas was all smiles in a video shared with former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Erica Mena ahead of the birthday bash for Safaree Samuels being held at the location this weekend.

cynthia bailey peter thomas
Source: mega

Peter Thomas & ex wife Cynthia Bailey

"Unbelievable panoramic views of Downtown Miami. Guests can conveniently dock & dine, reserve a waterfront discreet cabanas or table patio covered in vine and palms and take advantage of a full array of water sport equipment rental," a promotional post read, teasing the upcoming event which will offer food, cigars, hookah, and entertainment.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Thomas' restaurant was hit with a lawsuit by Bentley Bay Retail LLC in recent months.

peterk ig
Source: @peterthomashoa/instagram

BBR, the landlord of the property where Bar One is located, said it entered into a commercial lease agreement with Thomas in 2018 and he has faced previous lawsuits for eviction over unpaid payments.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Bar One agreed to pay $270k to resolve all issues in a 2020 settlement.

Part of the settlement was that if checks were returned for insufficient funds, which allegedly happened in July 2022, August 2022, September 2022, October 2022, and March 2023, the deal would be void and Bar One would have to leave.

peterk ig
Source: @peterthomashoa/instagram

The suit said Thomas, who was married to Bravo personality Bailey for seven years before getting a divorce in 2017, was notified in October 2022 that he was in default.

cynthiabailey
Source: mega

Cynthia Bailey

Bentley Bay Retail said Thomas owes them a total of $422k in rent, outstanding costs, utility charges, and sales taxes. The company said the negotiations were unsuccessful, which delayed the case, and now it wants Bar One out of the location as soon as possible.

RadarOnline.com reached out to Peter Thomas for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

