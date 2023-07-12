‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey’s Ex-husband Peter Thomas Tells Judge He Paid Back Rent on Miami Restaurant in Eviction Battle
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas’ business has asked a court to throw out a lawsuit seeking to evict his Miami restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bar One, the spot Thomas he run since 2019, has responded to the lawsuit brought by its landlord, Bentley Bay Retail.
As we first reported, in the lawsuit, Bentley Bay Retail said Bar One entered into a commercial lease agreement in 2018 for the waterfront location.
Over the years, Bentley Bay said it had issues with Bar One paying rent and other charges on time. In 2020, a deal was reached where Bar One avoided eviction but agreed to pay outstanding debts totaling $270k.
The landlord added a provision in the deal that said if any checks provided by Bar One were returned for insufficient funds — the entire deal would be void and Bar One would have to vacate.
Bentley Bay said Bar One submitted various payments that were returned for insufficient funds and demanded Thomas’ company pay $422k in rent, outstanding costs, utility charges, and sales taxes.
The landlord said Thomas’ company was notified of the default in October 2022.
In the new filing, Bar One denied all allegations of wrongdoing. It said that the landlord cannot prevail on the suit because, “any disputes as to rents owed have been paid and an accord has been reached to resolve the issue, default, or dispute.”
A judge has yet to rule.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on top of the drama with Bar One, Thomas was sued personally in a separate lawsuit over another restaurant he planned to open in Florida.
The “upscale supper club” was to be named 1 Society. In 2022, Thomas announced he planned to spend $3 million on the project.
However, as we first reported, the landlord for the spot where 1 Society was to be located sued Thomas over unpaid rent. In the end, the reality star’s business was ordered to turn over the keys to the landlord and move out.