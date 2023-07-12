Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > RHOA
Exclusive

‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey’s Ex-husband Peter Thomas Tells Judge He Paid Back Rent on Miami Restaurant in Eviction Battle

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 12 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas’ business has asked a court to throw out a lawsuit seeking to evict his Miami restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bar One, the spot Thomas he run since 2019, has responded to the lawsuit brought by its landlord, Bentley Bay Retail.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

As we first reported, in the lawsuit, Bentley Bay Retail said Bar One entered into a commercial lease agreement in 2018 for the waterfront location.

Over the years, Bentley Bay said it had issues with Bar One paying rent and other charges on time. In 2020, a deal was reached where Bar One avoided eviction but agreed to pay outstanding debts totaling $270k.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: @PETERTHOMASHOA/INSTAGRAM

The landlord added a provision in the deal that said if any checks provided by Bar One were returned for insufficient funds — the entire deal would be void and Bar One would have to vacate.

Bentley Bay said Bar One submitted various payments that were returned for insufficient funds and demanded Thomas’ company pay $422k in rent, outstanding costs, utility charges, and sales taxes.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: @PETERTHOMASHOA/INSTAGRAM
MORE ON:
RHOA

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

The landlord said Thomas’ company was notified of the default in October 2022.

In the new filing, Bar One denied all allegations of wrongdoing. It said that the landlord cannot prevail on the suit because, “any disputes as to rents owed have been paid and an accord has been reached to resolve the issue, default, or dispute.”

A judge has yet to rule.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on top of the drama with Bar One, Thomas was sued personally in a separate lawsuit over another restaurant he planned to open in Florida.

The “upscale supper club” was to be named 1 Society. In 2022, Thomas announced he planned to spend $3 million on the project.

However, as we first reported, the landlord for the spot where 1 Society was to be located sued Thomas over unpaid rent. In the end, the reality star’s business was ordered to turn over the keys to the landlord and move out.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.