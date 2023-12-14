Mama June and Honey Boo Boo Look Downcast at Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Funeral
Mama June and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson appeared stoic when they arrived at Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's funeral — just days after her death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo reality TV family announced Anna's death over the weekend, revealing she had lost her battle with cancer at the age of 29.
Anna's funeral was held at Williams Funeral Home in Gordon, GA, on Wednesday. Mama June held her head down while she walked inside the funeral service.
Wearing a black floral dress with a leather jacket, the reality star matriarch looked crushed before laying her oldest child to rest.
Honey Boo Boo went makeup-free, sporting brown leggings and a green sweater. Folding her arms, the 18-year-old — who was Anna's youngest sister — flashed a forced smile when she noticed photographers nearby.
Lauryn Efird was also photographed outside of the funeral home. She wore jeans while appearing somber with her hands in her puffer jacket pockets.
Anna's 11-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn, was also in attendance. As RadarOnline.com reported, Mama June has taken over custody of her following Anna's death last week.
Since her passing, it was also revealed that Anna secretly married her partner, Eldridge Toney, after she was diagnosed with stage IV adrenal carcinoma.
The nuptials went down in Wilkinson County, Georgia, on March 4 with Anna's brother-in-law, Lauren's husband Joshua, serving as the officiant. They decided to say "I do" when Anna learned her cancer had spread and she was told her days were numbered.
Mama June shared the sad news on Sunday.
"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM," she wrote on Instagram.
"She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time," Mama June concluded.
Anna left behind two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee.
R.I.P.