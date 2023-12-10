Mama June's Daughter Anna Cardwell Dead at 29 After Cancer Battle
Reality TV star Mama June Shannon has announced the heartbreaking news of the death of her oldest daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, at the age of 29, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Shannon shared the news through a post on Instagram on Sunday, December 10, asking her followers to keep her family in their thoughts.
Cardwell had been battling stage 4 adrenal carcinoma since her diagnosis in January and was undergoing treatment at the time of her passing.
Cardwell gained fame for her appearances alongside her mother and sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, in TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras and later, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.
She was a beloved member of the reality TV family and had a strong following of fans.
Cardwell's cancer was discovered in her lung, liver, and kidney after she complained about experiencing abdominal pain. She began her first round of chemotherapy in March and had been updating her followers on her treatment progress via social media.
In her most recent update on May 10, she shared that she was in the middle of her third round of chemo.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Honey Boo Boo shared a statement on Instagram announcing her sister's death. She wrote, "This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make."
"Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now."
"I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy," she continued. "Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality. I’m so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath! I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left!"
She ended her statement by saying, "The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna. You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever!"