Honey Boo Boo’s Sister Anna Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer, Mama June By Her Side
Honey Boo Boo’s sister Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell has been diagnosed with cancer and Mama June has been by her side the entire time, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources revealed the 28-year-old learned she had stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. An insider claimed she visited the doctors after experiencing stomach issues.
The doctors ran a series of tests and found cancer in her liver, kidney, and lung. The reality star has undergone her first round of chemotherapy and has started to lose her hair.
The doctors are waiting to see how Anna reacts to the cancer treatments before deciding what to do next.
Anna’s family has been staying hopeful about it all, sources said.
Sources said Anna’s family has been extremely supportive of the situation. An insider said Mama June has stepped up and has been there for her daughter “every step of the way.”
Anna has a 10-year-old Kaitlyn and a 7-year-old Kylee. She has been dating her boyfriend Eldridge for years.
Last month, Mama June walked down the aisle with Justin Stroud in a lavish ceremony. She had first married Justin at a courthouse in 2022.
At the Florida wedding, Anna was seen with her sisters Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin.
The last couple of years has been incredibly rocky for the reality stars. Mama June struggled with drug addiction for years. The drama ended with June being arrested with her boyfriend Geno Doak for crack cocaine possession.
Back in 2021, Geno was sentenced to 16 months in prison. Back in December, sources revealed that Geno had relapsed on drugs after spending 9 months in rehab.
An insider said Geno left a South Carolina rehab in June 2022. He then proceeded to relapse on alcohol, sources said.
Geno admitted to TMZ he had relapsed but said he was headed back to AA meetings. June cut ties with Geno and started up a relationship with Justin.
The two first met on TikTok.